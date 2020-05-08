Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

We tested more than 30 botanical formulas to find the ultimate way to green our routine.

We Tried 35 Plant-Based Beauty Products, and These Were the Best

Plant-based options are all the rage when it comes to what we eat, and the beauty world is no different. High-quality, clean ingredients are no longer simply a trend; they're a requirement. Many brands are trying to reduce the amount of chemicals used in their products by replacing them with clean, naturally derived ingredients. The question is: do these new and improved formulas perform as well as the ones we know and love? Our team did the legwork, so you don’t have to. After multiple compare and contrast sessions, we found the six that stood out about the rest.