We Tried 35 Plant-Based Beauty Products, and These Were the Best

We tested more than 30 botanical formulas to find the ultimate way to green our routine.
Plant-based options are all the rage when it comes to what we eat, and the beauty world is no different. High-quality, clean ingredients are no longer simply a trend; they're a requirement. Many brands are trying to reduce the amount of chemicals used in their products by replacing them with clean, naturally derived ingredients. The question is: do these new and improved formulas perform as well as the ones we know and love? Our team did the legwork, so you don’t have to. After multiple compare and contrast sessions, we found the six that stood out about the rest.
Best Lip Color: Kosas Wet Lip Oil Gloss
Your purse and makeup bag just got a whole lot roomier, thanks to this go-to twofer. It's a treatment and gloss in one: Peptides plump lips, and evening primrose oil makes them shiny. All it takes is a few swipes for the hyaluronic acid to work its magic and soothe dry lips. Our favorite part—it keeps lips slick, not sticky.
To buy: $27; sephora.com.
Best Hair Pair: Herbal Essences Potent Aloe and Eucalyptus Shampoo and Conditioner
The sulfate- and paraben-free duo nourishes your scalp and cleans strands without stripping away natural oils.
To buy:
- Shampoo, $6; target.com.
- Conditioner, $6; target.com.
Best for Body: Plant Apothecary Calm Down Body Wash
This organic formula goes from a honeylike gel to a gentle foamy lather and offers a relaxing hit of aromatherapy.
To buy: $20; thedetoxmarket.com.
Best Moisturizer: Codex Beauty Bia Day Cream
Don't let the lightweight texture fool you—this calendula-rich moisturizer quenches even the thirstiest skin.
To buy: $70; saksfifthavenue.com.
Best Deodorant: Hint Eucalyptus + Lemon Deodorant
Say goodbye to stinky sweat (and bacteria) and hello to this freshly scented aluminum-free, easy-glide formula.
To buy: $11; drinkhint.com.
Best Fragrance: Esscentials Scent Mist in Happy Hour By Scent Beauty
Notes of grapefruit and lime create a light, zesty fragrance that lasts.
To buy: $52; amazon.com.