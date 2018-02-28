If you were looking for an excuse for a little me time, look no further. Lush just launched its limited-edition Easter and spring collections, and now we can't wait to take a bath. From shower creams to bath bombs to bubble bars, there's something for everyone you might be shopping for, plus more than a few options you'll want all for yourself.

For the bath, we love the new Which Came First Bath Bombs ($13; lushusa.com). As the name suggests, it's shaped like an egg and holds a fizzy surprise inside when you crack it open. Available in two different patterns, each contains a blend of grapefruit oil, lemon oil, and sweet vanilla absolute, so it not only fills your tub with a sweet aroma, but it also leaves skin silky soft.

The Bunch of Carrots Reusable Bubble Bar ($9; lushusa.com) is perfect for the kids. The purple, pink, and orange carrots are enough to create three bubbly baths and have a fresh lemon scent. Hold them under running water until you get the desired amount of bubbles, then let it dry out until you use it again.