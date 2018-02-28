We’re Obsessed With These Cute New Bath Bombs
Lush just launched its limited-edition Easter and spring collections, and this new product pretty much guarantees your best bath ever.
If you were looking for an excuse for a little me time, look no further. Lush just launched its limited-edition Easter and spring collections, and now we can't wait to take a bath. From shower creams to bath bombs to bubble bars, there's something for everyone you might be shopping for, plus more than a few options you'll want all for yourself.
For the bath, we love the new Which Came First Bath Bombs ($13; lushusa.com). As the name suggests, it's shaped like an egg and holds a fizzy surprise inside when you crack it open. Available in two different patterns, each contains a blend of grapefruit oil, lemon oil, and sweet vanilla absolute, so it not only fills your tub with a sweet aroma, but it also leaves skin silky soft.
The Bunch of Carrots Reusable Bubble Bar ($9; lushusa.com) is perfect for the kids. The purple, pink, and orange carrots are enough to create three bubbly baths and have a fresh lemon scent. Hold them under running water until you get the desired amount of bubbles, then let it dry out until you use it again.
For an everyday shower treat, try the new Here Comes the Sun shower cream ($10; lushusa.com). It works like a bar of soap, but instead of stripping your skin and leaving you dry, it's made with shea butter and avocado oil so skin is hydrated and soft afterwards. Plus, since it's a solid, it lasts twice as long as a typical body wash would. With this bar in your shower, your skin will be soft and hydrated by the time warmer weather hits.