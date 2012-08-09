The Best Bath Products for Kids
Best Bubble Bath
Episencial Peaceful Bubbles
With sugar-based foaming agents, this organic soap yields mounds more bubbles than its competitors do, turning bath time into serious playtime.
To buy: $9, episencial.com.
Best Multitasker
California Baby Tea Tree & Lavender Shampoo & Bodywash
Has tea-tree oil to fight bacteria and lavender to appease cranky spirits.
To buy: $11.50, californiababy.com.
Best Body Wash
Aveeno Baby Soothing Relief Creamy Wash
Unlike other moisturizing body washes, this hypoallergenic pick doesn’t leave skin feeling greasy.
To buy: $6, drugstore.com.
Best Detangler
Johnson’s No More Tangles Detangling Spray
Some mild formulas are wimpy, but this one is strong enough to ungnarl even the fussiest knots (wet or dry).
To buy: $4, walgreens.com.
Best Moisturizer
Aquaphor Healing Ointment
This rich, fragrance-free balm has superhero powers. It not only softens but also helps heal diaper rash, chapped lips, and minor scrapes.
To buy: $17, drugstore.com.
Ingredient No-No’s
Children have thinner skin than adults do, so it tends to be more sensitive, says New York City dermatologist Rosemarie Ingleton. “Stick with skin-care products designed for kids,” she advises. “Adult products—even those for sensitive skin—often have anti-aging ingredients or fragrance, which can be irritating.” Some ingredients to watch out for: vitamin A derivatives (like retinols) and fruit acids.