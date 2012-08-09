The Best Bath Products for Kids

By Tali Yahalom
Updated August 29, 2014
When 30 discerning children picked their favorites from more than 100 hair, skin, and bath products formulated for kids, these gentle picks made the biggest splash.
Best Bubble Bath

Episencial Peaceful Bubbles
With sugar-based foaming agents, this organic soap yields mounds more bubbles than its competitors do, turning bath time into serious playtime.

To buy: $9, episencial.com.

Best Multitasker

California Baby Tea Tree & Lavender Shampoo & Bodywash
Has tea-tree oil to fight bacteria and lavender to appease cranky spirits.

To buy: $11.50, californiababy.com.

Best Body Wash

Aveeno Baby Soothing Relief Creamy Wash
Unlike other moisturizing body washes, this hypoallergenic pick doesn’t leave skin feeling greasy.

To buy: $6, drugstore.com.

Best Detangler

Johnson’s No More Tangles Detangling Spray
Some mild formulas are wimpy, but this one is strong enough to ungnarl even the fussiest knots (wet or dry).

To buy: $4, walgreens.com.

Best Moisturizer

Aquaphor Healing Ointment
This rich, fragrance-free balm has superhero powers. It not only softens but also helps heal diaper rash, chapped lips, and minor scrapes.

To buy: $17, drugstore.com.

Ingredient No-No’s

Jens Mortensen

Children have thinner skin than adults do, so it tends to be more sensitive, says New York City dermatologist Rosemarie Ingleton. “Stick with skin-care products designed for kids,” she advises. “Adult products—even those for sensitive skin—often have anti-aging ingredients or fragrance, which can be irritating.” Some ingredients to watch out for: vitamin A derivatives (like retinols) and fruit acids.

By Tali Yahalom