Miss Your Waxing Appointment? Here's How to (Safely) Shave Your Bikini Line and Avoid Ingrown Hairs

First, let’s get one thing straight: There’s no right or wrong way to wear your pubic hair. But if you prefer to shave and trim down there, it requires a little more time and attention than shaving anywhere else. Both the hair and skin down there are different than on the rest of your body. “Pubic hair is thicker and coarser than other hair, while the skin in the area is thin and sensitive, more so than on other spots you shave, like the armpits or legs,” explains Annie Gonzalez, MD, a board-certified dermatologist at Riverchase Dermatology in Miami.