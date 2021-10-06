Over 13,000 Amazon Shoppers Love This Drugstore Bath Soak—Even Those With Eczema and Sensitive Skin
There are few better feelings than sinking into a hot, bubbly bath. As someone with chronic back pain, I've spent hours soaking in Epsom salts and trying bath products from every part of the price spectrum, and even a mediocre product usually makes for a pretty good time. Yet in all my years of bath-taking to an almost amphibian degree, I've rarely seen rave reviews like those for The Honest Company's Truly Calming Lavender Bubble Bath.
"This is the best bubble bath I have ever used. You only need a tablespoon to make a whole tub of tall bubbles," wrote one review of the luxurious formula and light scent, while a second said, "Completely impressed. I knew the line of products were high quality, but my goal was to find the perfect bubble bath that made the perfect bubbles to water ratio, and [this] did."
What makes the formula so good? The shopper photos alone paint a picture of dreamscape-worthy bubbles mounting from tubs, with over 13,000 five-star ratings attesting to their glory. Another user said they like that the gentle formula doesn't put their sensitive skin up against harsh chemicals, the only con being that it doesn't come in a bigger bottle to adjust for how often it lures them into the bath.
To buy: From $11; amazon.com.
According to the reviews, the product is a godsend for concerns like asthma triggered by strong scents, eczema, and easily aggravated skin (and as a bonus, it makes skin and hair "ridiculously soft" when it dips in the water). In lieu of vague "perfume" on the label—and the hormone-disrupting phthalates it might be covering—two different lavender oils are responsible for the delicate scent, along with organic calendula and matricaria flower extracts. And on the skin-soothing front, jojoba oil steps in with nourishing quinoa seed extract, coconut oil, and aloe leaf juice.
"This bubble bath is wonderful. I'm allergic to so many things, but missed the simple relaxation of a bubble bath until I found this product," another person said, highlighting the non-irritating aspect that myriad reviewers rejoice at. "The scent is heavenly and leaves my skin with a light, fresh lavender scent. The bubbles produced are light, airy, and long-lasting. I have now put this bubble bath on subscribe and save, and genuinely look forward to my shipment every month. This isn't the cheapest bubble bath Amazon offers, but it is the best."
As fall's brisk air starts to arrive, a nightly dip in your own personal bubble-dome is the ideal destresser. And if your kids make personal time few and far between, there's good news there, too: Per reviewers, the "foaming playscape" makes bathtime so fun, their little ones "literally run laughing towards the bathroom each night after dinner," speeding the way towards bedtime and calming them for a good night's sleep.
Can you put a price on happiness? Perhaps. Get a bottle of the bubble bath for $11, or grab two for $14 and watch the price dip to $7 each.