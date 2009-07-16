7 Feel-Good Body Washes
For an Energizing Shower
- A tropical blend of pineapple, peach, apricot, mango, and grapefruit gives Pacifica Brazilian Mango Grapefruit Body Wash its warm scent. It contains the antioxidants green tea and white tea, as well as chamomile and cucumber extracts to calm skin. Available in five other fragrances.
- To buy: $10, pacificaperfume.com.
For a Relaxing Wash
- Ahava Mineral Botanic Honeysuckle & Lavender Velvet Cream Wash is packed with minerals that soothe sensitive skin. High levels of rich macadamia and sunflower oils penetrate dry patches, while organic flower extracts provide a calming scent.
- To buy: $24, ulta.com.
For a Natural Clean
- The eco-conscious Pangea Organics Shower Gel is free of synthetic preservatives and detergents and begins to biodegrade after 48 hours (many others take up to 200 years). Available in three scents fragrances, including Canadian Pine with White Sage, Italian White Sage with Geranium & Yarrow (shown) and Pyrenees Lavender with Cardamom.
- To buy: $23, jet.com.
For a Skin-Nourishing Shower
LillyPilly Body Wash contains exfoliating fruit acids extracted from the native Australian Lilly Pilly tree to smooth rough skin. Antioxidant vitamins A, C, and E, and omega oils keep skin supple and protected. Available in three scents, including Tea Tree With Rosewood (shown).
To buy: For a similar product, $17, go to amazon.com.
For a Skin-Smoothing Shower
Round microbeads in Dove Nutrium Moisture Gentle Exfoliating Body Wash buff away dead cells to even out skin texture. With the help of mild cleansers, 100 percent natural moisturizers like soybean oil, glycerin, and stearic acid heal and repair damaged skin.
To buy: $5, target.com.
For a Deeply Moisturizing Wash
The extra-rich Kiehl’s Creme de Corps Nurturing Body Washing Cream enlists shea butter and oils like corn germ and jojoba to hydrate parched skin. Its thick, silky lather is an added plus.
To buy: $22, sephora.com.
For a Multitasking Wash
- C.O. Bigelow Peach Nut Oil Cleanser can be used on anything that’s in need of a good scrubbing―from your hair and body to your car and delicate laundry. Given its numerous uses, it’s literally all you’ll ever need to wash up.
- To buy: $15, mrporter.com.
