The $5 Product That Finally Helped Me Sleep Through the Night

As per the instructions, I add two cups of the solution to my bathtub and soak for about 20 minutes, allowing the minerals to absorb into my skin. If you've never taken an Epsom salt bath before, it's quite the experience: You can actually feel the salts relaxing your muscles in real time, and your body enters a state of total tranquility, right there in the tub. If you've got specific aches and pains, you can soak a washcloth in a solution of warm water and the salts and apply it directly to the area (a perfect treatment post-workout). The product comes in a resealable, waterproof bag that you can store right next to the tub.