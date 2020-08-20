This Cooling Natural Deodorant Is the Only One That Keeps Me Odor-Free for a Full 24 Hours

Let’s be honest: Not all natural deodorants are created equal. Beyond varying in their effectiveness, these aluminum-free formulas usually take time for your body to adjust to and often come with hefty price tags. I should know—I’ve tried more than my fair share of clean deos. Though I’ve been impressed by a few, there’s just one that one stands out among the pack: the Breathe Naturals 100% Natural Deodorant , which is free of aluminum, parabens, and sulfates, and even gives off a unique cooling effect that’s super refreshing.
Most similar options I’ve tried require reapplication at least twice throughout the day if I want to stay fresh and odor-free, but this one is an exception. From the day I started using Breathe Naturals about a year ago, I’ve never needed more than one swipe to keep me smelling great for a full 24 hours. It’s not an antiperspirant, but that’s the norm for natural deodorants, since sweating is actually good for your body. Plus, this product staves off odor so effectively that you’ll hardly notice any perspiration.
The twist-up deodorant stick is available in four scents: cedar spice, cooling cocomint, grapefruit lemon, and my all-time favorite, bergamot lime. Breathe Naturals’ most standout quality, however, is its cooling effect, which Amazon shoppers can’t stop raving about. “Lasts all day and keeps its great scent, unlike other deodorants I've tried,” one shopper wrote. “Nice cooling sensation when you apply it and no itch!” Another said it gives “all-day stink protection,” and echoed other reviews with the sentiment, “Smells awesome and has a nice cooling sensation.”
I can personally attest to its refreshing qualities. I’m not sure about the science behind this, but it almost feels like this deodorant keeps my underarms from overheating, even during my most intense at-home workouts.
Breathe Naturals is a top choice for sensitive skin, too. As someone who’s dealt with rashes from harsh drugstore deodorants, finding this one was a relief since it smells (and works) great without causing any kind of reaction. In fact, I’ve actually found it successful in soothing my occasional razor burn thanks to the inclusion of moisturizing ingredients like vitamin E, aloe, and shea butter. Multiple Amazon reviewers also raved about its gentle-yet-effective formula.
“Best deodorant on the market ,” one customer wrote. “I used to break out in bad armpit rashes and since using this product I have not had any issues with rashes or dry skin. This deodorant lasts all day, so there's no need for reapplication—which will actually save you money in the long run compared to cheaper products on the market that only last a few hours, or don't work at all after working up a sweat. I will only be using this deodorant moving forward.”
At $15, it’s a great value, too; from my experience, one stick lasts for a solid four months of daily use. Whether you’re in the market for a natural alternative or just want something that works, Breathe Naturals will give you everything you could ever want from a deodorant.