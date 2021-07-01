People Are Going Crazy for This $6 Firming Body Cream From Trader Joe's

They say it’s an affordable dupe for the most famous firming body butter on the market.

Trader Joe's is well-known for being a treasure trove of food wonders—from addictive snacks and mouthwatering condiments to genius frozen food finds, it's easy to get distracted in its winding aisles. Perhaps you've even tried all of Trader Joe's employees' favorite products (if so, you've officially earned MVP status!). But the next time you're at the grocery store, you might want to swing by the beauty section.

Although a lot of beauty products at Trader Joe's are top-notch, the one garnering the most buzz lately has been Trader Joe's Brazil Nut Body Butter ($6), also known amongst internet fans as Trader Joe's Bum Bum Cream. And customers say it's a dupe for one of the most well-known, cult-favorite body butters in the biz.

Trader Joe's Brazil Nut Body Butter

If you're thinking of Sol de Janeiro's Brazilian Bum Bum Cream, you guessed right. The ultra-moisturizing body cream is a true fan favorite for many reasons. Heavenly scent aside (it smells like a tropical vacation to Brazilian beaches), the OG formula is also lauded for its tightening, skin-firming properties. Some women even claim that it helps tone their cellulite. In other words, it's the perfect anti-aging body cream.

Texture-wise, Trader Joe's Brazilian cream is a nearly perfect dupe. Light and airy, customers say its whipped formula blends into your skin like a dream without leaving behind a greasy residue. The base of shea butter and coconut oil is uber-hydrating and leaves your body feeling silky smooth.

Meanwhile, you're also reaping antioxidant benefits from açaí and guarana extract, along with fatty acids, phytosterols, and polyphenols that visibly restore skin's elasticity in just a few applications. According to Trader Joe's, "guarana seeds contain about twice as much caffeine as coffee beans, and may aid in smoothing and firming your skin."

People also say the Trader Joe's scent is practically identical, just with one caveat: it's more subtle and wears down a bit quicker. This could be a plus if you're turned off by too much fragrance (the Sol de Janeiro formula can be pretty strong). It also gives you a chance to wear your favorite perfume without your body butter completely dominating your aura. If you're not familiar with the original scent, the exotic infusion carries notes of vanilla, caramel, and pistachio.

Oh, and like every good dupe, your bank account will also benefit. Trader Joe's Brazil Nut Body Butter is only $6, a finance-friendly deal compared to Sol de Janeiro's $45.

It might be weird to get a butt-firming cream from the same place you get your cinnamon bun brioche, but when the pickiest of beauty enthusiasts and deep corners of Reddit say they love it, you have to know it's the real deal.

It's currently available in stores, but don't hesitate! According to Trader Joe's, Brazil Nut Body Butter is only available for a limited time—and tubs are going fast.