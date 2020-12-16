My Mom Loves This Soothing Hand Cream So Much, It’s All She Ever Wants for Christmas

Ever since I got my first real job, I’ve tried to give my mother slightly more extravagant holiday gifts—she deserves it, after all. But year after year, she insists she doesn’t want them. Once, I wrapped up a digital photo frame to display the thousands of pictures she’s collected, which she made me keep and use myself; another time, I offered her a soda maker to help her maintain her bubbly water habit in a more sustainable way, but she didn’t want the hassle of a new kitchen appliance. No matter what I come up with, she tells me the only thing she really wants from me is a restock of her favorite hand cream, which I first picked out for her during a last-minute holiday shopping trip to the mall in college.