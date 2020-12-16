My Mom Loves This Soothing Hand Cream So Much, It’s All She Ever Wants for Christmas

Ever since I got my first real job, I’ve tried to give my mother slightly more extravagant holiday gifts—she deserves it, after all. But year after year, she insists she doesn’t want them. Once, I wrapped up a digital photo frame to display the thousands of pictures she’s collected, which she made me keep and use myself; another time, I offered her a soda maker to help her maintain her bubbly water habit in a more sustainable way, but she didn’t want the hassle of a new kitchen appliance. No matter what I come up with, she tells me the only thing she really wants from me is a restock of her favorite hand cream, which I first picked out for her during a last-minute holiday shopping trip to the mall in college.
My mom loves the lavender hand cream from French beauty brand L’Occitane so much that it’s quickly become a recurring present under our tree. So, if you’re looking for an easy gift to buy for someone on your list this year, consider this moisturizing hand cream that’s a hit with my mom. The best part? If you order it on Amazon now, it will still arrive before Christmas.
The best-selling lotion contains nourishing ingredients like shea butter and grape seed oil, along with lavender essential oils to provide its signature relaxing scent. And despite its ability to deeply moisturize dry hands, the cream has a lightweight texture that quickly absorbs into the skin.
Hundreds of Amazon reviewers gave L’Occitane’s luxurious hand cream a five-star rating. They love the texture and scent, and many agree that it makes a great gift for just about anyone.
One reviewer called it “literally the best hand cream,” and added, “I find it very soothing, so if I’m getting stressed, I put it on and then inhale the scent to relax.”
Another wrote, “I got this in a smaller size as a stocking stuffer once. I had no idea how terrific it was until I finally tried it months later. I feel like I need to write a new thank you note to the one who gave me this. [It’s] non-greasy, smooth, and silky… My hands are new again.”
Whether you’re looking for an affordable stocking stuffer or a last-minute Christmas gift, take my mom’s advice and order this lavender hand cream on Amazon today. But hurry, there are only a few more days left to ensure it gets delivered by Christmas.
To buy: $24; amazon.com.