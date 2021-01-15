I Tried Over 50 Body Moisturizers—These Are the 6 Most Lightweight Options to Soothe Dry Skin

Pleasing your skin can often feel like a frustrating game of tug of war. If you don't moisturize, your skin feels dry and flaky . If you do moisturize, your skin feels greasy and gross. But skincare doesn't always have to be a game of push and shove—in the world of hydration, employing a lightweight moisturizer is the loophole that satisfies both counts.

And we're not just talking about moisturizing your face here (which is also important). All too often, our skincare routine wrongfully ends at our necks. Although we understand the uncomfortable predicament that is wiggling on tight pants over sticky, recently lotioned legs, that doesn't have to be the case. From silky oils to water-like lotions, these body moisturizers are all made of featherlight formulas that have insanely quick absorption turnaround.