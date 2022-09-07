The 10 Best Moisturizing Hand Soaps to Hydrate Dry, Cracked Skin

Our top pick, the Pipette Hand Wash , moisturizes dry, cracked hands thanks to ingredients like squalane, aloe, and plant-derived glycerin.

For starters, she emphasizes the importance of using mild soaps and keeping the water lukewarm—as opposed to scalding hot—when you're washing your hands. "You want to avoid products with fragrances or dyes," says Dr. Lamb. "Additionally, make sure to avoid ingredients like alcohol, parabens, formaldehyde, or butylated hydroxyanisole and butylated hydroxytoluene."

To determine which hand soaps are the most moisturizing, we looked at dozens of formulas and narrowed down the options based on type, ingredients, scent, and more. We also spoke with Angela Lamb, MD , director of the Westside Mount Sinai Dermatology Faculty Practice, for expert tips on how to keep your hands feeling soft and supple.

Without a moisturizing hand soap, washing your hands can leave your skin feeling uncomfortably dry. That's why it's important to choose a hand soap that contains hydrating ingredients that nourish your skin.

Best Overall Moisturizing Hand Soap: Pipette Hand Wash Amazon.com View at Pipette ($5) Who it's for: People who want a moisturizing hand soap that smells great and is gentle on the skin. Who it isn't for: People who are looking for an unscented option. You might think that Pipette's offerings consist only of baby products, but the brand actually makes gentle skincare products for adults and people of all ages. This hand soap is non-toxic and hypoallergenic, and its formula contains squalane (derived from natural sugar cane), which helps the skin retain moisture and protects it from environmental pollutants. It's an incredible ingredient for the skin, especially since your body produces less of it as you age. This moisturizing hand soap also contains soothing aloe and plant-derived glycerin, which holds in the moisture provided by water and the hand soap's formula itself. We also like that it smells amazing thanks to notes of bergamot and lemon, both of which are naturally derived and non-irritating. Since the formula is free of sulfates and contains completely natural ingredients, this is also a great option for those with sensitive skin. Product Details: Key Ingredients: Squalane, aloe, and plant-derived glycerin

Squalane, aloe, and plant-derived glycerin Size: 9.4 ounces

9.4 ounces Scent: Bergamot and lemon

Best Budget Moisturizing Hand Soap: Softsoap Moisturizing Liquid Hand Soap in Milk and Golden Honey Amazon.com View at Amazon ($12 for 6) Also available at Walmart and Target. Who it's for: People looking to stock up on moisturizing hand soap without spending a ton. Who it isn't for: Households with anyone who is allergic to milk. The most budget-friendly option we've seen is the Softsoap Moisturizing Liquid Hand Soap in Milk and Golden Honey. Its formula relies on honey, a powerhouse ingredient for quite a few reasons. For starters, it has natural antibacterial properties. It's also a humectant, which means it helps the skin retain moisture. In addition to honey, this hand soap also uses milk proteins for additional moisture, which can help improve the appearance of dark spots due to the lactic acid it contains. The soap's texture is super creamy and easy to work into a lush lather. It leaves behind a faint scent of honey that isn't powerful or overwhelming. Even though it comes as a set of six, this hand soap comes out to less than $2 per bottle—making it the most affordable option on our list. Product Details: Key Ingredients: Milk proteins and honey

Milk proteins and honey Size: 7.5 ounces per bottle

7.5 ounces per bottle Scent: Honey

Best Splurge Moisturizing Hand Soap: Aesop Reverence Aromatique Hand Wash Amazon.com View at Amazon ($40) Also available at Aesop and Nordstrom. Who it's for: People are looking for an amazing scent and exfoliating properties in a hand soap. Who it isn't for: People who go through hand soap quickly and need a more affordable option. If price isn't a major factor in your decision, the Aesop Reverence Aromatique Hand Wash is worth checking out. One standout aspect of this high-end hand soap is that it contains super-finely milled pumice for gentle exfoliation. Don't worry: These tiny pumice stones won't leave your hands exfoliated to the point of dryness, but will instead slough away dead skin so that oils and nourishing ingredients can deeply penetrate the skin. This soap is also packed with orange, grapefruit, and bergamot oils that leave your skin feeling soft and moisturized. While this is obviously an expensive product, another great aspect is that it smells like a luxurious perfume. Its decadent fragrance has top notes of citrus, cedar, and rosemary, which create a scent that is fresh, woody, and herbaceous. It works into a luscious lather and leaves behind a lovely scent that makes washing your hands feel like an experience at a spa. Even if you don't want to spend this much on a regular hand soap to use around the house, consider busting it out for special occasions or giving it as a housewarming or hostess gift. Product Details: Key Ingredients: Pumice and orange, grapefruit, and bergamot oils

Pumice and orange, grapefruit, and bergamot oils Size: 16.9 ounces

16.9 ounces Scent: Woody

Best Foaming Moisturizing Hand Soap: Dove Foaming Aloe and Eucalyptus Hand Wash Amazon.com View at Target ($4) Also available at Walmart. Who it's for: People who want a bottle of moisturizing soap that will last a while. Who it isn't for: People who want a hand soap with exfoliating properties. Foaming hand washes are great if you're looking for something that will feel substantial in your hands and go a long way. This particular formula from Dove contains its proprietary 5X Moisturizer Blend, which is a mix of five different types of skin nutrients and moisturizers. While the brand doesn't share exactly what that blend consists of, the ingredients list notes that the formula contains glycerin and cocamidopropyl betaine. Glycerin works to hold in moisture, while cocamidopropyl betaine helps create a rich lather that pulls impurities away from the skin. In addition to this refreshing aloe and eucalyptus scent (which is reminiscent of a spa), Dove's foaming hand soap also comes in a few other options, including Coconut and Almond Milk, Lavender and Yogurt, and Warm Vanilla and Sugar Cane. Product Details: Key Ingredients: Glycerin and aloe

Glycerin and aloe Size: 10.1 ounces

10.1 ounces Scent: Aloe and eucalyptus

Best Liquid Moisturizing Hand Soap: L'Occitane Shea Hands and Body Ultra-Rich Wash Amazon.com View at Amazon ($24) Also available at L'Occitane. Who it's for: People with severely dry hands who want a super moisturizing liquid hand soap. Who it isn't for: People who want multiple scents to choose from. The L'Occitane Shea Hands and Body Ultra-Rich Wash is a super moisturizing soap that's ideal for people with extremely dry hands. It contains five percent shea butter, a powerful emollient that works to soothe irritation and swelling while leaving the skin feeling moisturized. The made-in-France hand soap can also be used as a body wash, so you can moisturize all over. Even though this is a liquid formula, it lathers well and turns into a creamy foam. This is great for gently stripping away germs so that your hands are left feeling truly clean but not dry. It leaves behind a slight shea butter scent that's refreshing, but not too overwhelming for those who are sensitive to stronger scents. Product Details: Key Ingredients: Shea butter

Shea butter Size: 10.1 ounces

10.1 ounces Scent: Shea

Best Natural Moisturizing Hand Soap: Everyone Lavender and Coconut Hand Soap Amazon.com View at Amazon ($18 for 3) Also available at Target. Who it's for: People looking for a hand soap that's moisturizing and free of common irritants. Who it isn't for: People who want to avoid strong scents, even if they're naturally derived. Looking for a natural hand soap that's still moisturizing? We like Everyone's Lavender and Coconut Hand Soap, which is packed with natural, plant-based ingredients and free of common irritants such as dyes, synthetic fragrances, parabens, phthalates, and gluten. Instead, this hand soap calls on ingredients like aloe vera, calendula, chamomile, and white tea—all of which help to add moisture back into dry skin. It's also EWG Verified, which means it meets strict standards for health and safety. To make it even better, this hydrating formula also includes vitamins E and B5. Vitamin E helps ease signs of inflammation, while vitamin B (sometimes listed as panthenol), attracts and locks in moisture—it even fills in the gaps between dead skin cells so that the skin is left feeling much smoother over time. It also has a lovely scent of lavender and coconut, which is fresh and strong enough to detect. Product Details: Key Ingredients: Aloe vera, calendula, and chamomile

Aloe vera, calendula, and chamomile Size: 12.75 ounces per bottle

12.75 ounces per bottle Scent: Lavender and coconut

Best Moisturizing Hand Soap Bar: Zents Sun Soap Amazon.com View at Amazon ($20) Who it's for: This soap is great for those that love great ingredients that last forever. Who it isn't for: People who need a mess-free formula that requires little upkeep. Bar soap might not be the first thing you think of when looking for moisturizing hand soaps, however, the Zents Sun Soap might make you reconsider. This creamy formula is packed with glycerin and various moisturizing ingredients that work wonders on dry hands. Shea butter and coconut oil act as natural emollients that also work to improve the skin's elasticity, while neem oil removes grime without stripping the skin of its natural moisture. Since all of these ingredients are packaged in a bar soap form, it easily melts into the skin and works into a lather that feels rich and substantial. The bar soap is available in multiple scents, but we're partial to the Sun scent. With notes of vanilla, sandalwood, and amber, it has a comforting woody scent that lingers on the skin long after the suds have been rinsed away. Perhaps one of the best aspects of bar soaps is that they last much longer than traditional liquid or gel formulas, however, they can get messy on countertops without a soap dish. Product Details: Key Ingredients: Neem oil, shea butter, and coconut oil

Neem oil, shea butter, and coconut oil Size: 5.7 ounces

5.7 ounces Scent: 10 options available

Best Moisturizing Hand Soap for Sensitive Skin: Attitude Sensitive Skin Natural Hand Soap Amazon.com View at Amazon ($14) Who it's for: People looking for a gentle option for sensitive or irritated skin. Who it isn't for: People who want a thick soap that lathers well. People with sensitive skin usually have to steer clear of many common ingredients found in skincare products. This extra gentle formula from Attitude checks all the boxes: It's hypoallergenic, vegan, and EWG Verified. Its formula is also free of all ingredients known to irritate the skin, including synthetic fragrances and dyes, and it contains chamomile and oatmeal—both of which are known for their calming capabilities. Chamomile is also rich in flavonoids, which help repair damage and build the skin up so that it is protected from future damage. While this moisturizing hand soap doesn't have any synthetic fragrances, it does have a faint scent of chamomile since that is a key ingredient. That said, it's very soft and doesn't linger long on the skin once the soap has been washed away. Since many foaming agents are made up of chemical ingredients that can be irritating, it's worth noting that this soap doesn't feel thick or lather very well. Product Details: Key Ingredients: Chamomile and oatmeal

Chamomile and oatmeal Size: 16 ounces

16 ounces Scent: Chamomile

Best Unscented Moisturizing Hand Soap: O'Keeffe's Working Hands Hand Soap Amazon.com View at Amazon ($14 for 2) Also available at Walmart. Who it's for: People who want to avoid scented products. Who it isn't for: People who prefer products with all-natural ingredients. Specially designed for people who need to wash their hands frequently, O'Keeffe's Working Hands Hand Soap is an unscented formula with ingredients that are gentle, moisturizing, and non-irritating. To make sure that the soap pulls all dirt, oils, and impurities away from the skin, it contains cocamidopropyl betaine, which is a derivative of coconut oil that also acts as a moisturizer. The hand soap also includes glycerin, which is a strong humectant that ensures the added moisture stays put. Another hydrating ingredient in this formula is sweet almond oil, which leaves the skin feeling moisturized without any fragrance. Product Details: Key Ingredients: Cocamidopropyl betaine and glycerin

Cocamidopropyl betaine and glycerin Size: 12 ounces per bottle

12 ounces per bottle Scent: Unscented