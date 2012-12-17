Best Moisturizers for Dry Winter Skin
Kiehl’s Creme de Corps Whipped Body Butter
This reformulation of the über-rich original has an airier, mousselike texture, so it’s absorbed more easily. Soy milk and honey proteins have been added to increase hydration.

Gentlest
Aveeno Positively Nourishing Calming Body Lotion
With anti-inflammatory chamomile and soothing lavender, this dermatologist-recommended salve won’t sting even cracked skin.

Longest-Lasting
Jergens Daily Moisture Dry Skin Moisturizer
Testers were impressed that their skin still felt smooth a full 24 hours later. They also noted that despite the cream’s thickness, it leaves no greasy residue.

Best Year-Round
The Body Shop Body Butter Duo
Two lightly scented moisturizers with shea and cocoa butters. Use the richer formula during drier, chillier months and the lighter one when the sticky heat returns.

Best Anti-Itch
Vaseline Intensive Rescue Soothing Moisture Lotion
When wind and cold cause moisture to evaporate from skin rapidly, it can become itchy and flaky. This hydrating balm with chamomile healed a tester’s irritated patch with just one application.

Cult Classic
Neutrogena Body Oil
Introduced in 1966, this emollient sesame formula still earns rave reviews: Testers loved its slightly sweet scent and its versatility. Apply to dry skin, splash on while showering, or pour in the bath for mega moisture.

Best Organic
Nourish Organic Body Lotion in Almond Vanilla
Many products can boast an organic ingredient or two, but in this case every one has been grown, raised, harvested, and processed without the use of chemicals. It also contains vitamin A, nature’s antioxidant.

Best Gradual Tanner
Nivea Sun-Kissed Radiant Skin
Free of that yucky smell and the tackiness often associated with tanners, this goofproof lotion hybrid builds color over time so that your glow looks authentic, never orange or overbronzed.

Best Fragrance
TokyoMilk Dark Body Soufflé in Destiny
A trio of ginger, honeysuckle, and jasmine gives the cream an aroma so heady, you don’t need perfume. And the luxurious texture adds decadence to the experience. “You feel like Cleopatra spreading this on,” said one tester.
To buy: $40, tokyo-milk.com.