The Best Budget Moisturizers

By Sarah Smith
Updated August 29, 2014
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Bob Hiemstra
When the weather leaves your skin feeling tight, smooth on an affordable hydrator.
For Anyone

Johnson’s Body Care 24 Hour Lotion

This lightweight moisturizer keeps skin comfortable and smooth for the entire day. “My body still felt soft the next morning,” said one tester.

To buy: $7.50, at drugstores.

For Anyone

Ahava Mineral Body Lotion

Testers found its not-too-thin, not-too-thick formula just right for tackling dryness. Minerals like calcium and sodium help skin cells retain water.

To buy: $26, amazon.com.

For Dry Skin

Lac-Hydrin Five Moisturizing Lotion

With lactic acid, a gentle exfoliating agent derived from milk, this lotion removes flakes and hydrates skin. Its “nongreasy texture” scored points.

To buy: $16, at drugstores.

For Dry Skin

Lubriderm Advanced Therapy Triple Smoothing Body Lotion

The alpha hydroxy acids in this lotion soften skin and also remove the tiny bumps that can arise on arms.

To buy: $8, at drugstores.

For Very Dry Skin

Nivea Creme

A pudding-thick moisturizer with nourishing vitamin B5 and glycerin, it sinks directly into parched skin instead of sitting on top of it, like many other creams do.

To buy: $13, at drugstores.

For Very Dry Skin

Cantu Shea Body Butter

Made with rich shea butter (high in emollient vitamins A and E), this dense balm is soothing. “The pineapple scent is light and sweet without being cloying,” said a tester.

To buy: $11, at drugstores.

Gentle Lotions

Eucerin Original Moisturizing Lotion

This formula is potent enough to treat the driest cases (even eczema and psoriasis), yet its mild fragrance-free emollients won’t irritate sensitive skin.

To buy: $11, at drugstores.

Gentle Lotions

Eau Thermale Avène Body Lotion With Cold Cream

Looks like a luxury cream, feels like a luxury cream. But this “indulgent” drugstore find soothes sensitive skin with fatty acids and oils for less.

To buy: $27, at drugstores.

Oil Formulas

Neutrogena Body Oil

Applied right after a shower, the oil seeps into skin instantly, leaving it toned, “even glowy,” but not greasy. Sesame oil offers lightweight moisture and a slightly nutty scent.

To buy: $11, at drugstores.

Natural Choices

Avalon Organics Olive & Grape Seed Hand & Body Lotion

The unscented formula of this “silky” lotion offers certified-organic ingredients without synthetic preservatives.

To buy: $12, at drugstores.

Natural Choices

Weleda Sea Buckthorn Body Lotion

Sea-buckthorn oil, extracted from a seaside berry, offers “long-lasting moisture” in a lotion that contains no artificial ingredients.

To buy: $22, amazon.com.

