The Best Budget Moisturizers
For Anyone
Johnson’s Body Care 24 Hour Lotion
This lightweight moisturizer keeps skin comfortable and smooth for the entire day. “My body still felt soft the next morning,” said one tester.
To buy: $7.50, at drugstores.
For Anyone
Ahava Mineral Body Lotion
Testers found its not-too-thin, not-too-thick formula just right for tackling dryness. Minerals like calcium and sodium help skin cells retain water.
To buy: $26, amazon.com.
For Dry Skin
Lac-Hydrin Five Moisturizing Lotion
With lactic acid, a gentle exfoliating agent derived from milk, this lotion removes flakes and hydrates skin. Its “nongreasy texture” scored points.
To buy: $16, at drugstores.
For Dry Skin
Lubriderm Advanced Therapy Triple Smoothing Body Lotion
The alpha hydroxy acids in this lotion soften skin and also remove the tiny bumps that can arise on arms.
To buy: $8, at drugstores.
For Very Dry Skin
Nivea Creme
A pudding-thick moisturizer with nourishing vitamin B5 and glycerin, it sinks directly into parched skin instead of sitting on top of it, like many other creams do.
To buy: $13, at drugstores.
For Very Dry Skin
Cantu Shea Body Butter
Made with rich shea butter (high in emollient vitamins A and E), this dense balm is soothing. “The pineapple scent is light and sweet without being cloying,” said a tester.
To buy: $11, at drugstores.
Gentle Lotions
Eucerin Original Moisturizing Lotion
This formula is potent enough to treat the driest cases (even eczema and psoriasis), yet its mild fragrance-free emollients won’t irritate sensitive skin.
To buy: $11, at drugstores.
Gentle Lotions
Eau Thermale Avène Body Lotion With Cold Cream
Looks like a luxury cream, feels like a luxury cream. But this “indulgent” drugstore find soothes sensitive skin with fatty acids and oils for less.
To buy: $27, at drugstores.
Oil Formulas
Neutrogena Body Oil
Applied right after a shower, the oil seeps into skin instantly, leaving it toned, “even glowy,” but not greasy. Sesame oil offers lightweight moisture and a slightly nutty scent.
To buy: $11, at drugstores.
Natural Choices
Avalon Organics Olive & Grape Seed Hand & Body Lotion
The unscented formula of this “silky” lotion offers certified-organic ingredients without synthetic preservatives.
To buy: $12, at drugstores.
Natural Choices
Weleda Sea Buckthorn Body Lotion
Sea-buckthorn oil, extracted from a seaside berry, offers “long-lasting moisture” in a lotion that contains no artificial ingredients.
To buy: $22, amazon.com.