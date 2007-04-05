Best Budget-Friendly Body Washes
Real Simplereaders pick their top drugstore cleansing products.
Best Lathering
Burt’s Bees Citrus & Ginger Root Body Wash, $8
Sometimes it’s all about the suds. But this bubbly, coconut oil–infused gel also “left skin glowing.”
Best Smoothing
Dove Gentle Exfoliating Body Wash, $11
Buff away dead skin cells as you shower with this mild and moisturizing body wash.
Best Moisturizing
aveenostore.com
Aveeno Skin Relief Body Wash, $7
Infused with oatmeal to soothe dry, irritated skin, it’s so emollient that some users skipped their usual post-shower lotion.
Best Sensitive Skin
St. Ives Mineral Therapy Body Wash, $5
“Heavenly!” said one tester of this creamy, mineral-packed body cleanser. “It left my skin moist and rejuvenated.”
