Best Budget-Friendly Body Washes

By Lori Bergamotto
Updated March 13, 2012
Don Penny
Real Simplereaders pick their top drugstore cleansing products.
Best Lathering

Burt’s Bees Citrus & Ginger Root Body Wash, $8
Sometimes it’s all about the suds. But this bubbly, coconut oil–infused gel also “left skin glowing.”

Best Smoothing

Dove Gentle Exfoliating Body Wash, $11
Buff away dead skin cells as you shower with this mild and moisturizing body wash.

Best Moisturizing

Aveeno Skin Relief Body Wash, $7
Infused with oatmeal to soothe dry, irritated skin, it’s so emollient that some users skipped their usual post-shower lotion.

For even more options, see the best body washes for dry skin.

Best Sensitive Skin

St. Ives Mineral Therapy Body Wash, $5
“Heavenly!” said one tester of this creamy, mineral-packed body cleanser. “It left my skin moist and rejuvenated.”

For even more great products, see Real Simple’s body wash Road Test.

