6 Rich Body Washes for Dry Skin
Champneys Spa Indulgence Skin Comforting Bath Milk
Infused with coconut oil, this luscious bath milk is super-nourishing. Its blend of soothing chamomile and wheat germ is mild enough for rough patches and irritated areas.
To buy: $9, shopbootsusa.com.
Featured February 2013
Peter Thomas Roth Mega-Rich Body Wash
Gently massage this vitamin-rich cleanser into your skin in the bath or shower: Tiny beads in the formula will provide a burst of moisture to keep your skin soft and healthy all winter long.
To buy: $18, beauty.com.
Origins Ginger Burst Savory Body Wash
Wake up your senses with a delicious lather of ginger and tangy citrus (a heady mix of lime, lemon, and bergamot). Perfect for dark, early mornings when a cup of coffee alone won’t do the trick.
To buy: $23, origins.com.
L’Occitane Almond Shower Oil
Forget the need to moisturize after applying this elixir (a combination of almond, grape, and rosemary extracts), which leaves a soft finish that will last all day. Bonus: It can even be used in place of shaving cream—the razor will easily glide.
To buy: $25, usa.loccitane.com.
Tokyo Milk No. 12 Bubbling Bath
Create a spring garden in your shower with a fragrant rosewood-and-mimosa gel blended with avocado and olive oils to leave skin soft and smooth.
To buy: $22, tokyo-milk.com.
Mama Mio OMega Shower Cream
Work this rich lotion-like formula into your skin as you shower or bathe; the soothing, hydrating cleanser is loaded with skin-nourishing natural oils.
To buy: $20, diapers.com.
