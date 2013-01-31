6 Rich Body Washes for Dry Skin

By Alexandra Gonzalez Repetto
Updated July 11, 2018
In winter’s rough winds and chills, these cleansers will exfoliate and moisturize to keep skin healthy.
Champneys Spa Indulgence Skin Comforting Bath Milk

Infused with coconut oil, this luscious bath milk is super-nourishing. Its blend of soothing chamomile and wheat germ is mild enough for rough patches and irritated areas.

To buy: $9, shopbootsusa.com.

Featured February 2013

Peter Thomas Roth Mega-Rich Body Wash

Gently massage this vitamin-rich cleanser into your skin in the bath or shower: Tiny beads in the formula will provide a burst of moisture to keep your skin soft and healthy all winter long.

To buy: $18, beauty.com.

Origins Ginger Burst Savory Body Wash

Wake up your senses with a delicious lather of ginger and tangy citrus (a heady mix of lime, lemon, and bergamot). Perfect for dark, early mornings when a cup of coffee alone won’t do the trick.

To buy: $23, origins.com.

L’Occitane Almond Shower Oil

Forget the need to moisturize after applying this elixir (a combination of almond, grape, and rosemary extracts), which leaves a soft finish that will last all day. Bonus: It can even be used in place of shaving cream—the razor will easily glide.

To buy: $25, usa.loccitane.com.

Tokyo Milk No. 12 Bubbling Bath

Create a spring garden in your shower with a fragrant rosewood-and-mimosa gel blended with avocado and olive oils to leave skin soft and smooth.

To buy: $22, tokyo-milk.com.

Mama Mio OMega Shower Cream

Work this rich lotion-like formula into your skin as you shower or bathe; the soothing, hydrating cleanser is loaded with skin-nourishing natural oils.

To buy: $20, diapers.com.

By Alexandra Gonzalez Repetto