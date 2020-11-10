6 Fast-Absorbing Body Oils for Glowing, Hydrated Skin

You’ve probably heard skincare gurus wax poetic about facial oils, but your limbs need love too. If you haven't tried body oils for yourself, you’re really missing out. In my opinion, using a body oil takes moisturizing from a chore to a full-blown, aromatherapeutic experience. Contrary to its name, the category is actually a great alternative (or addition) to your body care routine for its non-greasy qualities. Why? Because body oils mimic the natural lipids found in our skin, they tend to sink into skin without leaving behind the slippery feel. Plus, they give your skin that healthy glow, something that other body products usually can’t.