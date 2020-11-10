6 Fast-Absorbing Body Oils for Glowing, Hydrated Skin
They’re the cure-all for reptilian winter skin.
You’ve probably heard skincare gurus wax poetic about facial oils, but your limbs need love too. If you haven't tried body oils for yourself, you’re really missing out. In my opinion, using a body oil takes moisturizing from a chore to a full-blown, aromatherapeutic experience. Contrary to its name, the category is actually a great alternative (or addition) to your body care routine for its non-greasy qualities. Why? Because body oils mimic the natural lipids found in our skin, they tend to sink into skin without leaving behind the slippery feel. Plus, they give your skin that healthy glow, something that other body products usually can’t.
Since there’s nothing grosser than squeezing into tight pants over sticky legs, it’s important to find one that absorbs quickly. Whether you use it solo or in tandem with body lotions and creams, here are the six best options with the quickest hydration turnaround.
1
A few spritzes of Versed's body oil leaves behind a hydrating sheen infused with calendula flower extract and ylang-ylang oil, plus a subtle aroma of white flowers to boot. In addition to the unbeatable price tag, it earns extra points for its convenient spray application.
2
Packed with only natural, organically farmed ingredients, this no-frills oil includes only what’s needed to exfoliate, smooth and firm your skin. Unlike some cloying scents (we won’t name names), the fragrance is subtle and refreshing.
3
If you suffer from body acne, you’re going to want to tread lightly with heavy body oils. Your best bet is a dry oil (don’t worry, it won’t leave your skin feeling dry)—a term that refers to any oil that dries quickly on skin. This one from Kiehl’s is packed with squalane and grapeseed oil to knock out dryness and seal in moisture.
4
Douse yourself in this ultra-sumptuous formulation that leaves your body gleaming without the sticky residue. It’s packed with a cocktail of oils, including evening primrose and camellia oils, for a major dose of antioxidants. And perhaps the best part—it comes with a pump!
5
Enriched with guayusa, rahua, and quinoa, this lightweight blend smells and feels as divine as it sounds. The super soaker absorbs like a dream and softens my rough alligator patches (I even add a couple drops to my hair for an extra shine boost).
6
Consider this luxurious body oil a soothing, aromatic nightcap for your skin. The plant-based actives not only hydrate and condition, they reduce the appearance of cellulite and stretch marks to reverse the signs of body aging.