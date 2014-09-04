The Best Soaps and Body Washes

By Jenny Jin
Updated September 09, 2014
Face it: There are soap people, and there are body-wash people. Whatever your preference, here are the best of the bunch.
1 of 10

Most Refreshing

Ayres Pampas Sunrise Bar Soap
The invigorating lemongrass-and-spearmint scent was unanimously loved. The shea-butter formula produces ultra-soft skin.

To buy: $10, birchbox.com.

Featured September 2014

2 of 10

Best Deep Clean

Ahava Purifying Mud Soap
It’s counterintuitive, but this murky-looking slab, made with mineral-rich Dead Sea mud, left testers, including those with dirty flip-flop feet, with the cleanest skin.

To buy: $10, shop.nordstrom..com.

3 of 10

Best for Sore Muscles

Earth Therapeutics Anti-Stress Massage Soap
Raised nubs gently knead through knots and increase circulation, while peppermint and chamomile calm the senses.

To buy: $5, earththerapeutics.net.

4 of 10

Best for Sensitive Skin

Danny Kim

Yardley London Buttermilk Bath Bar
The cult classic is back with a gentler formula and a trio of soothing ingredients: buttermilk, shea butter, and chamomile.

To buy: $2 at drugstores and walgreens.com.

5 of 10

Best Natural

Danny Kim

Kat Burki Signature Soap
This vegetable-based soap has just seven ingredients but offers sophisticated fragrances, like tuberose, and a silky, tripled-milled texture.

To buy: $17, lordandtaylor.com.

6 of 10

Best Scent

Danny Kim

Kai Body Wash
No need to wear fragrance when using this cleanser. Lush gardenia gives the suds an addictively heady scent that stays with you long after you rinse.

To buy: $37, kaifragrance.com.

7 of 10

Best Exfoliating

Danny Kim

Aveeno Positively Nourishing Smoothing Body Wash
Rice beads and walnut shells give this otherwise creamy cleanser a grainy texture that buffs away dry patches without scratching, so it’s gentle enough for daily use.

To buy: $7, aveeno.com.

8 of 10

Best Bargain

Danny Kim

Yes to Blueberries Body Wash
Thanks to its lavish lather, a dime-size amount is all you’ll need. And since this wash comes in a generously portioned bottle (16.9 ounces!), there’s no chance that you’ll run out anytime soon.

To buy: $6, drugstore.com.

9 of 10

Best Multitasker

Danny Kim

The Honest Co. Shampoo + Body Wash
Formulated without harsh chemicals, this mild two-in-one cleanser is safe to use on everyone in the family—from the baby with cradle cap to the mother who is worried about keeping her color fresh.

To buy: $10, honest.com.

10 of 10

Best for Guests

Danny Kim

Thymes Aqua Coralline Body Wash
The pretty packaging is what draws you in, but the light marine scent and even lighter-weight feel of this gel is what will keep you (and your visitors) coming back for more.

To buy: $21, thymes.com.

