The Best Bath Soaks

Dr. Teal’s Epsom Salt Soaking Solution Lavender



The huge portion for a low price was a hit with testers. “You can pour in as much as you want without feeling guilty,” noted one. Magnesium sulfate, or Epsom salts, helps draw toxins out of the body and relieve stress, while lavender essential oil has a calming effect. “My head was racing from the day,” said one tester, “but after a nighttime bath, I fell right asleep.”



To buy: $5, at drugstores.