The Best Bath Soaks
Winning concoctions to refresh, relax, and revive in the comfort of your own tub.
Best Bath Soak for Relaxing
Dr. Teal’s Epsom Salt Soaking Solution Lavender
The huge portion for a low price was a hit with testers. “You can pour in as much as you want without feeling guilty,” noted one. Magnesium sulfate, or Epsom salts, helps draw toxins out of the body and relieve stress, while lavender essential oil has a calming effect. “My head was racing from the day,” said one tester, “but after a nighttime bath, I fell right asleep.”
To buy: $5, at drugstores.
Best Invigorating Bath Soak
- 100% Pure Eucalyptus Sea Therapy Bath
- Yes, a bath can wake you up as well as calm you down. "Intense" was the word most used to describe these salts. "A tingly feeling immediately penetrates every part of your body," reported one tester. Another suggested using the salts in a tub to revive weary feet when you don't feel like taking a full bath.
To buy: $19, ulta.com.
Best Bath Soak for Sore Muscles
- Ole Henriksen Muscle Comfort Soak
- “I crawled into this bath after running a half marathon, and when I emerged, my muscles were limply happy,” reported one tester. Another successfully used it to ease a sore neck. Sea salt and seaweed restore minerals that are lost during strenuous workouts, while juniper-berry extract helps stimulate blood circulation and rosemary nourishes skin.
To buy: $48, dermstore.com.
Best Bath Soak for Dry Skin
- Archipelago Botanicals Milk Oat Salt
- Finely ground salts with a frothy mix of dried milk and oat proteins soften and smooth skin. "I get really dry and itchy this time of year, but this coated my skin with moisture and thankfully didn't leave a greasy ring around the tub," said a tester.
To buy: $20, amazon.com.
Best Bath Soak for Soothing a Cold
- Kneipp Eucalyptus Herbal Bath Oil
- When you’re feeling under the weather, sink into a tub with this treatment and inhale. The eucalyptus vapor clears sinuses, and the warm water eases aches. The brand is all natural and preservative free. “I love that I’m not soaking in chemicals,” said one tester. “Only good-for-me things.”
To buy: $20, kneippus.com.