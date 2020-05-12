13 Products This Beauty Editor Swears by for the Perfect Bath

I used to hate baths. Like, truly despise them. When I was a kid, my mom would try to force me into a bath for a few minutes to calm my super-hyper, erratic self down. I’d dread the sound of the water running because I knew what was coming: me, bored out of mind, confined to a pool of my own filth doing absolutely nothing.

All this changed as I grew older and discovered the soothing, de-stressing experience that comes from a quick dip. Whiling away the hours with a good soak became a therapeutic oasis, and with the right products, I realized that it could be transformed from a basic cleansing to a full-blown spa session. We’re not talking about those cheap bubble baths you remember as a kid; this bathroom repertoire is upgraded with elevated oils, salts, elixirs, and fragrances that will whisk you away into a haven of self-care. In a time where everyone can use a bit of escapism, these are the steps you need to turn your ordinary bathroom into a spa-worthy soak. Just sit back, turn on your favorite spa radio channel (yes, that’s a thing), and bathe your cares away.