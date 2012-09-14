6 Pampering Bath and Body Products
First Aid Beauty Aloe + Soothing Gel
Got a little too much sun? We’ve all been there. Cool down your skin with this gel, which moisturizes without the stickiness of a lotion. Aloe, borage seed, and acai naturally reduce irritation from sun, shaving, and more.
To buy: $20, firstaidbeauty.com.
Featured September 2012
Bliss Hot Salt Scrub
This scrub heats up as you exfoliate, relaxing tight muscles for a total spa experience. The salt dissolves immediately in water, leaving you with smooth skin while eucalyptus, rosemary, and lavender oils in the scrub calm and soothe.
To buy: $38, blissworld.com.
Philosophy The Big Skinny Self-Tanning Firming Cream
Self-tanners are great. Their smell is not. Enter The Big Skinny Self-Tanning Firming Cream, with its subtle cocoa scent. It leaves your skin glowing and—bonus!— firmer-looking.
To buy: $28, amazon.com.
Per-fékt Matte Body Perfection Gel
If you prefer a bronzer, Per-fékt’s body gel gives you natural-looking, just-back-from-the-Caribbean color without the obvious sparkle of other bronzers. And no worries about trying to find your right shade: The gel comes in one formula that adjusts itself to match your skin tone.
To buy: $48, sephora.com.
Fresh Umbrian Clay Treatment Bar
Make room in your shower caddy for this multitasking bar, which works as a mask, cleanser, and spot treatment for the face and body. Rub the bar on damp skin, let it dry for five minutes, then rinse to reveal smoother, clearer skin.
To buy: $39, sephora.com.
L’Occitane Almond Supple Skin Oil
L’Occitane’s Almond Oil immediately absorbs into the skin for a healthy shine, with a fresh almond scent that may turn even the fragrance-adverse into believers. Apply it after your shower for softer skin all day long.
To buy: $42, usa.loccitane.com.
