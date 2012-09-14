6 Pampering Bath and Body Products

By Julie Mazziotta
Updated September 20, 2012
Whether you’re getting ready to bare your skin in the summer or staving off dry skin in the winter, these body treatments will leave you feeling refreshed year-round.
First Aid Beauty Aloe + Soothing Gel

Got a little too much sun? We’ve all been there. Cool down your skin with this gel, which moisturizes without the stickiness of a lotion. Aloe, borage seed, and acai naturally reduce irritation from sun, shaving, and more.

To buy: $20, firstaidbeauty.com.

Featured September 2012

Bliss Hot Salt Scrub

This scrub heats up as you exfoliate, relaxing tight muscles for a total spa experience. The salt dissolves immediately in water, leaving you with smooth skin while eucalyptus, rosemary, and lavender oils in the scrub calm and soothe.

To buy: $38, blissworld.com.

Philosophy The Big Skinny Self-Tanning Firming Cream

Self-tanners are great. Their smell is not. Enter The Big Skinny Self-Tanning Firming Cream, with its subtle cocoa scent. It leaves your skin glowing and—bonus!— firmer-looking.

To buy: $28, amazon.com.

Per-fékt Matte Body Perfection Gel

If you prefer a bronzer, Per-fékt’s body gel gives you natural-looking, just-back-from-the-Caribbean color without the obvious sparkle of other bronzers. And no worries about trying to find your right shade: The gel comes in one formula that adjusts itself to match your skin tone.

To buy: $48, sephora.com.

Fresh Umbrian Clay Treatment Bar

Make room in your shower caddy for this multitasking bar, which works as a mask, cleanser, and spot treatment for the face and body. Rub the bar on damp skin, let it dry for five minutes, then rinse to reveal smoother, clearer skin.

To buy: $39, sephora.com.

L’Occitane Almond Supple Skin Oil

L’Occitane’s Almond Oil immediately absorbs into the skin for a healthy shine, with a fresh almond scent that may turn even the fragrance-adverse into believers. Apply it after your shower for softer skin all day long.

To buy: $42, usa.loccitane.com.

