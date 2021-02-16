My Mom Has Been Obsessed With These Scented Hand Soaps for Over 10 Years—and Now I am, Too

Ever since I can remember, one hand soap has reigned supreme in my childhood home: Bath & Body Works Foaming Hand Soap. In the springtime, my family's sinks would rotate between light, fresh scents like Coconut Eucalyptus and Sunshine & Lemons; summer brought juicy flavors like Peach Bellini and Vanilla Coconut. Whether in the bathroom or the kitchen, you could always open the cabinet doors below the sink to find a full supply waiting to be swapped in. Forget about Black Friday—Bath & Body Works' Semi-Annual Sale was basically my mom's biggest shopping day of the year.
Even now, when I go home to visit my parents, I can count on a fresh Bath & Body Works soap sitting on the sink. And it's easy to see why my mom has pledged allegiance to this particular hand soap for all these years.
To buy: $8; bathandbodyworks.com.
With their luxurious foam formula, chock-full of hydrating ingredients, and wide array of complex and irresistible scents, Bath & Body Works Foaming Hand Soaps are well worth the purchase. The combination of vitamin E, aloe, and shea keep your hands moisturized, even when cold weather and frequent hand-washing typically take their toll. And since the foaming hand soaps are antibacterial, you know you're getting a complete clean.
But, by far, the best quality of Bath & Body Works hand soaps is, like most of the brand's offerings, its wide variety of scents. No matter what you're looking for, there's a good chance Bath & Body Works has it. If seasonal scents like fresh, spring-inspired Strawberry Pound Cake, Sweet Sugar Sprinkles, and Raspberry Tangerine are your jam, you can look forward to new releases every few months. If you're more into classics like Kitchen Lemon and White Tea and Sage, they're typically available year-round. And each scent tends to offer more than one packaging option, so if your bathroom is sleek and minimalist, or brightly patterned, you can choose a bottle that fits your vibe.
At this point I'm pretty well convinced my mom is onto something with her love of Bath & Body Works Foaming Hand Soaps. Judge for yourself by shopping the dozens of soaps on Bath & Body Works' site.