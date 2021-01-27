Shoppers Are Ditching Single-Use Makeup Removers for These $12 Reusable Bamboo Pads

Think of this $12 pack of Bambaw Bamboo Makeup Remover Pads as a lifetime supply of makeup wipes and cotton rounds. From applying toner to removing foundation to gently exfoliating skin, the eco-friendly pads replace said items without skimping on effectiveness. The pack of 16 comes with 12 velvet-like rounds that are ideal for your lips and eyes, and four terry cloth pads that can be used all over your face and neck. Both textures are suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin.