Shoppers Are Ditching Single-Use Makeup Removers for These $12 Reusable Bamboo Pads

Making a few sustainable swaps here and there is a great way to start living a more eco-friendly lifestyle. And luckily, a large selection of natural home products, clean beauty brands, and ethical clothing finds can be found on Amazon. The retailer also offers reusable everyday essentials like makeup remover pads to help you cut down on daily waste.
Think of this $12 pack of Bambaw Bamboo Makeup Remover Pads as a lifetime supply of makeup wipes and cotton rounds. From applying toner to removing foundation to gently exfoliating skin, the eco-friendly pads replace said items without skimping on effectiveness. The pack of 16 comes with 12 velvet-like rounds that are ideal for your lips and eyes, and four terry cloth pads that can be used all over your face and neck. Both textures are suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin.
To buy: $12; amazon.com.
"These bamboo rounds are phenomenal!" one Amazon shopper wrote. "They're so soft, which is essential when removing makeup around your eyes. I just use a little olive oil or coconut oil and my makeup comes off with very little rubbing."
Amassing over 3,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers, the eco-friendly pads are a popular choice because of their fabric quality, functional size (a diameter of 75 millimeters), and fuss-free upkeep.
When it's time to clean the pads, you can simply toss them in the included mesh laundry bag, machine wash on warm, and allow them to air dry. Not only does the laundry bag help wash them, it also stores them in one spot.
"They're really easy to clean," one reviewer wrote. "I've washed them about 10 times already, the pads have come out clean and ready to use again."
"I removed my darkest and blackest eyeliner and mascara, put the rounds through the wash, AND IT ALL CAME OFF!" raved another shopper.
Take single-use makeup removers off your list for good by adding these $12 reusable rounds to your Amazon cart today.