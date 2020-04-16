This Facial Mist Totally Eliminated the Dry Patches on My Face—and It’s Only $14

Image zoom dermstore.com

It could be said that I’m obsessed with skincare. Whether it’s cleansers, toners, serums, eye creams, or face masks, I love to learn as much as I can about skincare, which means I’m often switching up my routine so I can try new things. However, a couple of items will always remain constant on my beauty shelf, like a solid vitamin C serum, a great micellar water, and a giant bottle of Avène thermal spring water spray.

I started using this facial mist in 2014 after I discovered it at a French pharmacy during a visit to Paris. Apparently the product is a best-seller in the country because many people use it in lieu of tap water, which is thought to be overly harsh on skin. Now, instead of washing my face with sink water, I spray this on to prep my skin before cleansing and to remove any makeup or previously applied products. Since I began using it, I’ve seen a huge difference in how soft my skin feels and the visibility of my post-acne scars.

Initially, I was a little unconvinced that it would make a huge difference because I really did think it was just water. And while that might be true, it’s not any old water: According to the brand, the product contains natural water from springs in southern France. The water is naturally high in trace elements, amino acids, and microflora that are said to help calm redness and soften aggravated skin.

What’s more, Avene’s thermal water is as simple to use as you’d think: Just mist it on your face and leave it on for a few minutes while it soaks into your skin. Once you’re done, continue on with your regular skincare routine, and your skin will begin to feel softer and look calmer after a few uses. If you have sunburn, you can also use it on that to help decrease irritation and redness.

Prior to adding this product into my nightly regimen, I was getting dry patches all over my cheeks (I blame the overuse of salicylic acid, but that’s besides the point). Since I started using it six years ago, however, I’ve stopped getting those tight, flaky spots—and now my skin feels smooth and healthy no matter what.

I’m not the only one who feels this way; more than 450 Dermstore shoppers gave the thermal water a positive review. “I was a little skeptical about buying expensive thermal water. But this product is very useful,” one user wrote. “It's great as a toner. I think it just soothes your skin and balances the PH on your face.”

The product comes in a 5-ounce or 10.1-ounce bottle, and considering you only need a spritz every time you use it, either size will last you quite a while—so this is a pretty great deal.

