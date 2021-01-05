Are At-Home Beauty Treatments Safe? Derms Weigh in on Which Ones You Should—and Shouldn't—Try at Home

Expert take: Once among the most daunting of services (cue the image of one blistering and veiled Samantha Jones on Sex and the City), chemical peels have certainly made strides when it comes to mainstream skincare. But even when accompanied by numbered products and user-friendly guidelines, experts say to proceed with caution.

“Factors such as peel type, strength, skin prep, the amount of time the peel is left on the skin, and the method of application can all affect the outcome. Without proper training, one can very easily burn themselves and even create scars,” warns Peterson Pierre, MD, a board-certified dermatologist and founder of the Pierre Skin Care Institute in Westlake Village, Calif.

If you must: If you can’t get to a professional and are set on playing scientist at home, Dr. Pierre suggests choosing milder acids—such as lactic, mandelic, or salicylic—and doing a test run. “Apply a small amount of the lowest concentration you can get and leave it on for two minutes before rinsing off. Assess the reaction over the next few days and, if everything is fine, gradually increase the time the peel is left on the skin for up to 10 minutes,” he instructs, noting it's important to stop retinol and glycolic acid products several days before a chemical peel.

Some experts also recommend exfoliating peel pads as a safer at-home alternative, as long as they’re backed by a reputable name. “You’ll want to consult your skincare professional to ensure they’re legitimate and effective (a low-quality pad can fall flat on results or be way too strong, causing post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation),” advises Karen Fernandez, a lead aesthetician at the SkinSpirit Skincare Clinic and Spa.

Try: “Here at the spa, we love Skinbetter AlphaRet Peel Pads ($105; skinbetter.com) for its high-quality, medical-grade ingredients. Use them three times per week for best results,” says Fernandez.

Jacqueline Rochonchou, a medical aesthetician and co-owner of Skin Deep Naples, also likes Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Extra Strength Daily Peel Pads ($88; sephora.com). “These are light enough to be used at home, and a few times a week!”