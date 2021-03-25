11 Asian-American Beauty Brands Our Beauty Editor Swears By

Ever wanted to get the immaculate, poreless skin of a geisha? The Japanese call this look “mochi hada,” which refers to the pure, gleaming, soft quality of a baby’s skin. Tatcha pulls inspiration from these Japanese geishas to create facial cleansers and moisturizers that use traditional ingredients, like finely ground rice powder and licorice root extract. Tatcha’s innovative products include classic cleansing oils to melt away your makeup, rice polishes to exfoliate dead skin cells, and brightening products to create that covetable glowy complexion.

Editor’s Pick: New to the brand? Try Tatcha Silk Powder ($48; sephora.com), a protective skincare powder (it has blue light- and pollution-defending ingredients) made with silk to absorb oil and blur, while giving just a touch of radiance with pearl powder.