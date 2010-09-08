Experts Say These 7 Things Will Make Your Skin Look Older

We get it—everyone is attached to tech devices these days. But there are a bunch of skin-related issues that can pop up as a result. First, there’s the matter of high-energy visible light, AKA HEV, AKA the blue light that’s emitted from electronic screens. “That blue light can penetrate even deeper into the skin than the sun’s UV rays, leading to collagen breakdown and even discoloration,” explain Moss and Sundick. Along with limiting screen time, using a protective antioxidant serum, skincare formulated for blue light protection, and setting your phone to night mode can all be helpful. Constantly squinting at your device can also be problematic, increasing the formation of wrinkles around the eyes, adds Dr. Icecreamwala. And on top of that, “looking down at your device can lead to ‘tech neck,’ when the skin around the neck and jawline becomes saggy and etched with horizontal lines,” she says. To combat these issues, make sure that one, you get your eyes checked so you don’t have to squint, and two, are using the same anti-aging products on your neck as you are on your face.