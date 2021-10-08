Shoppers Are Calling This Neck-Tightening Cream Their Desert Island Must-Have—and It's on Sale
Cultivating a face skincare routine is a no-brainer, but even if you diligently cleanse your T-zone and apply night cream beneath your eyes, there's one area of your skin that you might be neglecting. Yes, we're talking about your neck. While it may seem like an afterthought to rub excess moisturizer on the area, this is one anti-aging skincare step you don't want to skip.
If you're looking for a product to specifically target the wrinkles and fine lines that naturally occur on the delicate skin around your neck as you age, Amazon shoppers have found a favorite in StriVectin's tightening neck cream. It's a bit pricey for a single product, but it happens to be 15 percent off right now thanks to Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul sale—it's just one of many beauty deals going on this week.
As the name suggests, this cream targets lines, wrinkles, dryness, and discoloration, while firming skin around the neck and decolletage. Its formula includes peptides and hyaluronic acid to moisturize and hydrate the skin. It also features special complexes: one for improving elasticity, one for strengthening the skin barrier, and one for brightening and evening skin tone.
A look at the Amazon reviews for this tightening neck cream reveals thousands of five-star ratings and quite a few before-and-after photos from happy customers.
"I am 50 and live for this product," one shopper wrote. "If I were stuck on a desert island, this would be one of the things I would have to have with me."
Another called it the ″most effective neck cream on the market,″ adding that "the overall texture and firmness of your skin is noticeably improved immediately and continues to improve with use."
This deal won't last long, so head to Amazon now to order a jar of StriVectin's customer-loved tightening neck cream while the 1.7-fluid ounce size is 15 percent off. You can also order a tiny sample size for $15 to give it a try before committing to investing in a larger tub.