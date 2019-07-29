This Anti-Aging Eyelash Serum Is 50% Off During Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale

Image zoom Nordstrom

When you find a beauty product that you love (and that actually works for your skin), it can be hard to switch up your skincare routine. But if there’s anything worth adding to your arsenal, it is RevitaLash’s Advanced Eyelash Conditioner—which is even one of Meghan Markle’s must-haves!

Although you may not think of it as an anti-aging product, it definitely fits into that category. Along with the frequently-cited fine lines and wrinkles, eyelash thinning can occur as we age—but there are ways to help repair and revitalize your lashes. Even if you think your favorite mascara does the trick, you may want to add this genius serum to your routine for an extra boost.

The RevitaLash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner is scientifically formulated to help reduce the signs of eyelash aging and stress by conditioning, shining, and strengthening your lashes against brittleness and breakage. This specific serum is formulated with the brand’s Biopeptin Complex, antioxidants, and amino acids, which work in tandem to enhance the appearance of your eyelashes. Easy enough to use once a day, be sure your hands and face are clean and dry before applying a thin line to your lashes like you would with mascara.

And if you’ve been eyeing this eyelash serum for a while but didn’t want to spend a fortune trying it, you can get it for 50 percent off right now during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Typically one 0.6-ounce tube is $98, but during Nordstrom’s sale, you can get two 0.6-ounce tubes for $98. Plus, each tube is a four-month supply, so you’ll practically be stocked until next year’s Anniversary Sale.

While there are still plenty of anti-aging beauty products to shop during the sale, you’ll want to snag this eyelash serum soon in case supply runs out. Shop the duo below before the sale ends this weekend on Sunday, August 4.

RevitaLash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner Duo

To buy: $98 (was $196); nordstrom.com.