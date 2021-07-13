Two Jars of This Anti-Aging Moisturizer Are Sold Every Minute—and It's on Sale
By the time you finish reading up on one of Olay's most popular moisturizers, multiple shoppers have likely already added it to their carts. Olay has amassed a legion of fans that swear by its award-winning formulas. In fact, its Regenerist Collagen Peptide 24 Face Moisturizer is so popular that two jars are sold every minute, according to the brand.
The anti-aging cream has become a fast favorite among consumers since its January 2021 release; Olay reports that as of now, the product is its top-selling new moisturizer of the year. As for what makes this particular formula so special, Amazon shoppers are sharing post-use results that include noticeably smoother skin and reduced fine lines and wrinkles.
To buy: $30 (was $47); amazon.com.
First-time users can expect similar results, Frauke Neuser, Olay's principal scientis, tells Real Simple. The fragrance-free product includes collagen peptide and vitamin B3, two ingredients known for fighting signs of aging skin. "Olay's Collagen Peptide 24 key ingredient—a natural building block of collagen—works like a wake-up call for skin cells, nudging them to produce more collagen. The collagen peptide has been specifically optimized for skin penetration, and clinical studies have confirmed its efficacy to reduce fine lines and wrinkles, and provide a smoother skin texture," Neuser said. Olay suggests daily use for the best results, adding that within two weeks, customers should start to notice firmer skin and less fine lines.
One Amazon reviewer called the peptide cream a "miracle in a jar," while another said it's the "best cream" Olay has made. "It makes my skin so soft, moisturized, and removes small wrinkles around the eyes and mouth. Buy it, you will not be disappointed," the reviewer continued. It's not just for your face, either: Others say it's "gotten rid of deep lines" on their decolletage area.
Another person saw results only hours after use. "I'm a longtime Oil of Olay user and this product feels much different with initial application than other moisturizers. Hours later I definitely notice a healthy glow [rather than] what used to be dull due to older age. My skin feels soft," they wrote. "I've always had beautiful skin, but at age 60 it changed. I've used this product for a week and my skin has great color and shine. The age spots and pores are less noticeable and my skin looks smoother."
Normally $47, the Olay cream is on sale for just $30 at Amazon, so now's an especially great time to give the "miracle" product a try for yourself.