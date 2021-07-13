Two Jars of This Anti-Aging Moisturizer Are Sold Every Minute—and It's on Sale

First-time users can expect similar results, Frauke Neuser, Olay's principal scientis, tells Real Simple. The fragrance-free product includes collagen peptide and vitamin B3, two ingredients known for fighting signs of aging skin. "Olay's Collagen Peptide 24 key ingredient—a natural building block of collagen—works like a wake-up call for skin cells, nudging them to produce more collagen. The collagen peptide has been specifically optimized for skin penetration, and clinical studies have confirmed its efficacy to reduce fine lines and wrinkles, and provide a smoother skin texture," Neuser said. Olay suggests daily use for the best results, adding that within two weeks, customers should start to notice firmer skin and less fine lines.