This $29 Anti-Aging Moisturizer Is the Key to My Three-Step Skincare Routine

The first thing that got me hooked is its thick, rich formula that somehow doesn't feel heavy upon application. I use just a dime-size amount for my entire face and can almost immediately feel it softening my skin. But perhaps the best thing about this night cream is how it makes my skin feel in the morning. I wake up to a smooth, almost buttery texture that feels super hydrated but never greasy. Some other night creams I've tried left my skin either under-hydrated or oily in the morning, but with this one, my face is supple, soft, and ready for whatever makeup I choose to apply that day (which, knowing me, is probably very minimal).