This $29 Anti-Aging Moisturizer Is the Key to My Three-Step Skincare Routine

I pride myself on my low-maintenance skincare routine. It involves—get ready for this—just three products. You may be thinking: "Just three? Aren't you missing something?" To answer your questions: yes, and probably. But I'm a fan of the 'less is more' approach when it comes to skincare, so I stick to the absolute essentials. And while that may not be the best solution for everyone, I find that my three-step regimen is key to maintaining consistency without the expectation of spending tons of time slathering products onto my face.
But my minimalist approach doesn't mean I skimp out on properly taking care of my skin—instead, it means I'm selective about which products I do take the time to use, and most of the ones I choose offer multiple benefits in one. And that's where the Olay Regenerist Retinol 24 Night Moisturizer comes into play. Along with a brightening cleanser and a daily SPF moisturizer, this anti-aging cream holds a permanent spot in my regimen, thanks to its affordable price tag and its tried-and-true formula that offers incredible results.
To buy: $29; walmart.com.
The first thing that got me hooked is its thick, rich formula that somehow doesn't feel heavy upon application. I use just a dime-size amount for my entire face and can almost immediately feel it softening my skin. But perhaps the best thing about this night cream is how it makes my skin feel in the morning. I wake up to a smooth, almost buttery texture that feels super hydrated but never greasy. Some other night creams I've tried left my skin either under-hydrated or oily in the morning, but with this one, my face is supple, soft, and ready for whatever makeup I choose to apply that day (which, knowing me, is probably very minimal).
I may be in my 20s, but I know the importance of introducing my skin to retinol—the moisturizer's star ingredient—early on. The retinol complex and vitamin B3 included in the formula make this cream an effortless way for me to work an anti-aging product into my routine without an extra step.
Since the replenishing night cream has over 2,200 five-star ratings to its name, it's clear that other customers feel the same way. Walmart shoppers praise its anti-aging abilities, saying it delivers the benefits of a luxury retinol product at a fraction of the price. And that's not an exaggeration—it costs just $29.
If you're looking for a reliable night cream that's incredibly moisturizing, I highly recommend giving the Olay Regenerist Retinol 24 Night Moisturizer a shot.