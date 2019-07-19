The 12 Best Anti-Aging Deals From Nordstrom’s Insane Anniversary Sale—Including La Mer and Sunday Riley

Image zoom Nordstrom

Get your shopping carts ready because Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale is now live for all shoppers! It’s not every day that one of our favorite retailers has hundreds of items marked down, so when Nordstrom’s biggest sale of the year hits, you better believe we have a long shopping list—everything from wardrobe staples to coveted anti-aging beauty products.

While the Anniversary Sale has been open for early access shopping since July 12 for Nordstrom cardholders, the sale is finally live for everyone, meaning you have until Sunday, August 4 to take advantage of these epic deals before they are gone for another year.

Other than shopping for clothes during the sale, one of the best things to get on super discount are beauty products, especially anti-aging staples that are typically super expensive. With more than 30 percent off top brands like La Mer, Sunday Riley, Lancome, Kiehl’s, and more, now is the time to stock up on all of your medicine cabinet’s favorite serums and creams that help prevent those pesky fine lines and wrinkles. This year Nordstrom is offering some its best beauty deals yet online, plus special themed Glam-Up Days for in-store shoppers where you can score freebies and special sales, including promotions around Natural Lipstick Day, Self-Care Sundays, Makeup Mondays, and more.

Be sure to check the Nordstrom site for new beauty deals launching online each day until August 4, and shop some of the best-selling, anti-aging beauty products below that are already at the top of our list.

La Mer Mini Miracles Set

To buy: $90 (was $122); nordstrom.com.

ALTERNA Caviar Anti-Aging Set

To buy: $72 (was $114); nordstrom.com.

SPACE.NK.apothecary Sunday Riley Essentials Set

To buy: $99 (was $148); nordstrom.com.

Kiehl’s Super Age-Correcting Collection

To buy: $92 (was $142); nordstorm.com.

LightStim for Wrinkles White LED Light Therapy Device

To buy: $165 (was $249); nordstrom.com.

Clarins Double Serum Set

To buy: $177 (was $243); nordstrom.com.

Supergoop! Forever Young Hand Cream with Sea Buckthorn SPF 40 Trio

To buy: $40 (was $62); nordstorm.com.

AmorePacific Time Response Youth Reserve Eye Crème Duo

To buy: $285 (was $399); nordstrom.com.

Estee Lauder Repair + Renew Set

To buy: $104 (was $152); nordstrom.com.

Shisedio The Ultimate Strength Set

To buy: $170 (was $246); nordstrom.com.

Lancome Youth Activating Trio

To buy: $156 (was $237); nordstrom.com.

La Mer The Soothing Collection

To buy: $360 (was $475); nordstrom.com.

Photos: Courtesy of Nordstrom