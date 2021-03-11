Amazon Shoppers Call This Drugstore Serum a ‘Face Lift in a Jar’

The right face serum can make a world of difference, especially if it incorporates retinol. Beloved by dermatologists, estheticians, and countless skincare lovers, retinol is the ingredient that makes your skin wake up brighter and clearer, with fine lines and deep wrinkles filled in and smooth. If—and this is a loaded "if"—brands get the moisture balance right.
If they don't (or if you're using pure retinol from the dermatologist), retinol can make your skin miserable with flakes, dryness, and irritation. A heavy moisturizer can shield your face from the worst of it while your skin acclimates, but in a smart workaround, L'Oréal's Revitalift Derm Intensives Night Serum combines both retinol and hydration for unparalleled results.
The drugstore serum uses hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, and glycerin to guard your skin while serving up retinol at its most potent, and the fragrance-, silicone-, and paraben-free formula keeps the treatment viable even for sensitive skin. On Amazon, shoppers dub the serum their "anti-aging weapon," the powerful liquid lightening dark spots to the point of completely disappearing.
To buy: $29 (was $30); amazon.com.
In the space of a week, one shopper writes that they watched their forehead crease smooth out. It eases dullness and leaves behind visibly brighter and more supple skin, so much so that shoppers talk about discarding their foundation—it's just not necessary. After two months, another shopper says they've seen a "drastic" difference in their dark circles and sagging under eyes, and the included photos illustrate their enormous results.
Multiple people add that they've started getting compliments on how young they look from family and friends, with one shopper dubbing it "a face lift in a jar." For the price, a different person says they were "amazed" at the fine line and wrinkle reduction, and after spending money on tons of other products, this is the only one they see a difference with. One last person calls it "time in a bottle," writing that in three days, the frown lines that'd started to grow since their 40th birthday submitted to L'Oréal's "fountain of youth."
It only takes a few drops to cause deep wrinkles to improve "dramatically," so the bottle's a long-lasting buy—and over 2,000 five-star Amazon ratings reflect that it's $29 well spent.