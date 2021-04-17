Bakuchiol in Olive Squalane Oil Booster
I Traded in My 23-Ingredient Retinol Product for a 2-Ingredient Anti-Aging Serum That’s Only $10
And my skin has never looked better.
As someone who writes about beauty for a living, I’ve tried a lot of products that promise to give “Fountain of Youth” results. To no surprise, less than a handful actually deliver, and those that do are either filled with ingredients I wouldn’t feel comfortable recommending to the masses or just too expensive to buy regularly. I’ve begun dabbling with prescription retinol and have been considering Botox as a preventative measure, but I’m still constantly hunting for cleaner, more affordable anti-aging alternatives. So far, no amount of vitamin A has come close to the results I’ve seen from Bybi Beauty’s Bakuchiol Booster—and it’s only $10.
Bakuchiol, derived from bakuchi plant, is a buzzworthy skincare ingredient that’s gaining traction because it has similar antioxidant properties to retinol. According to the British Journal of Dermatology, both bakuchiol and retinol work to decrease wrinkles, even out skin tone, and diminish hyperpigmentation. Bakuchiol, however, is much less irritating than retinol, which can cause rapid cell turnover and result in redness and peeling. Also, bakuchiol is considered safe to use during pregnancy (but check with your doctor first) and won’t break down when worn in the sun, unlike retinol.
To buy: $10; credobeauty.com.
When I used other bakuchiol-based skincare products in the past, they left my skin dull and dry. But when I stumbled across Bybi Beauty's Bakuchoil Booster on Credo and saw the stellar reviews and $10 price point, I figured I had nothing to lose by trying it. I also liked that the vegan formula contains just 1 percent of bakuchiol, which is less intense than what I've used before.
This serum is marketed as a "booster," meaning you can mix it with other nighttime serums, moisturizers, and balms for an added anti-aging benefit. It also contains olive squalane, a hydrator that helps to soften the skin (it's actually the only other ingredient besides bakuchiol), which made me hopeful that it wouldn't leave my skin looking lackluster.
The first thing that struck me when my order arrived was how tiny the bottle was—but I quickly learned a little bit of the formula went a long way. I used a couple of drops of the product alone on my first night to see if it made any impact and was shocked when I woke up to a dewy, radiant complexion. My forehead lines were softly blurred, my skin looked plump, and my face felt soft to the touch. Like a chemist, I began mixing it into all my nighttime products, testing to see which mixture delivered the best results. So far, every cream, balm, serum, and moisturizer has reacted well to the bakuchiol.
Credo customers seem to see similar results. One writes, “I'm on my 5th or 6th bottle of this insanely affordable retinol alternative and will continue to purchase. I use this morning and night, mixed in with whatever serum or moisturizer I'm using at the time. It keeps my skin looking plump and fresh.”
Another says, “Wow, this booster/serum really walks its talk!! I’ve used it consistently each night for a week now and can honestly say I’m seeing results. Lines in my forehead and around my mouth are becoming noticeably smoother. The product also has a lovely feel, soaks in quickly, and has not irritated my sensitive skin in the slightest. Highly recommend!”
Shop Bybi Beauty’s Bakuchiol Booster for just $10 from Credo now and thank me later.