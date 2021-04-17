I Traded in My 23-Ingredient Retinol Product for a 2-Ingredient Anti-Aging Serum That’s Only $10

The first thing that struck me when my order arrived was how tiny the bottle was—but I quickly learned a little bit of the formula went a long way. I used a couple of drops of the product alone on my first night to see if it made any impact and was shocked when I woke up to a dewy, radiant complexion. My forehead lines were softly blurred, my skin looked plump, and my face felt soft to the touch. Like a chemist, I began mixing it into all my nighttime products, testing to see which mixture delivered the best results. So far, every cream, balm, serum, and moisturizer has reacted well to the bakuchiol.