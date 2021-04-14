Bliss That’s Incredi-peel® Glycolic Acid Resurfacing Face Peel Pads Facial Treatment
10 Million Packs of These Anti-Aging Pads Have Been Sold Over the Last 3 Years
That’s more than 9,000 sachets per day.
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Achieving a smooth, balanced glow with mature skin doesn't always require thousands of dollars worth of skincare products and facial sessions. It's all about finding the right thing that suits you: It could be a $17 serum dubbed "liquid gold," an $8 anti-wrinkle cream that instantly firms, or a $14 body lotion that nurses, dermatologists, and aestheticians all approve of. But if it's a pore-clearing exfoliator that you're looking for, beauty lovers on the Internet can't stop recommending Bliss' That's Incredi-Peel Spa-Strength Glycolic Resurfacing Pads. In fact, reviewers on Amazon have even called them the "fountain of youth" that they're "forever grateful for."
Considering its hundreds of perfect reviews, it's unsurprising to hear that Bliss has sold more than 10 million individual sachets since launching three years ago, according to the brand—that's equivalent to more than 9,000 pads per day. Plus, with an affordable $10 price for the five-count multipack or $15 price for a 15-count, these peels that shoppers say provide "professional results at home" are incredibly accessible.
Credit: walmart.com
To buy: $15; amazon.com.
Made with 10 percent glycolic acid (a type of alpha hydroxy acid, or AHA), the That's Incredi-Peel pads are gentle exfoliants that slough away dead cells and pluck out sebum clogging your pores without stinging your skin. The peels are also infused with witch hazel, which has long been used as an antibacterial treatment for skin to reduce redness and inflammation from acne, as well as antioxidant vitamin E that protects against free radicals—the pesky atoms that lead to photo aging.
A reviewer recommended that other shoppers "run and get this," adding, "I've been using these for only a week and my skin looks better than it has in a loooong time. I went off birth control seven months ago and as some know, you basically go through puberty again. My skin was discolored, blackhead- and pimple-ridden [with] scars on my cheeks. I was so self-conscious. This product has made my pores smaller, brightened my skin, prevented breakouts, and healed the scars."
Another reviewer with mature skin raved about the results from the peels. "At almost 61 years old I am experiencing some rough skin surface and sun spots after a lifetime of being a Florida girl in love with sunbathing," wrote the shopper. "After two applications of this Bliss peel my skin looks and feels amazing. Oh don't get me wrong, It doesn't look like 30-year-old skin, but it looks and feels so much better… there is a glow, a plumpness, and a smoothness I have not seen in over a decade."
Since Bliss' peels are made with gentle ingredients, reviewers say they can safely use the exfoliant multiple times a week (on par with the brand's twice- or thrice-per-week application recommendation). It's also important to put on sunscreen every day if you're using the Incredi-Peel pads, since acids inevitably make your skin more sensitive to sun damage.
As one shopper wrote, "If you have dark spots or any acne, you won't go wrong with this product." Shop the Bliss Incredi-Peel pads on Amazon.
Credit: walmart.com
To buy: $10; amazon.com.