This Is the Best—and Worst—Sleeping Position for Facial Aging, According to a Doctor

I tend to be a stomach sleeper, so I was pretty bummed when Dr. Vasyukevic told me it was the worst sleeping position of them all. When you sleep on your front, your skin is pushed up against the pillow for hours at a time, which can cause cyclical swelling and reinforce frown lines around the eyes and lips. Over time, this accelerates the creation of permanent fine lines (especially on your forehead which even heavy retinol can’t cure), creases, and overall facial wrinkles. The pressure of your face into the pillow also creates more puffiness around the eyes because your head and your heart are lying at the same level, meaning more blood will flow into your face. Not to mention the fact that pillowcases are carrying hordes of bacteria and germs, which is clearly bad news from an acne point of view. The takeaway: Avoid this position at all costs.