Ask a Beauty Editor: What Is the Best Skincare Routine for Your 40s?

1 Cleanser (morning and night)

You don't want to strip your skin of its natural oils, as they help to keep your complexion soft and plump. The key is using a cleanser that has calming ingredients such as aloe, cucumber, or soy, and sticking to textures that are milky or creamy. I highly recommend Fresh Soy Face Wash; not only is it pH-balanced, it also has cucumber, rosewater, and amino acid–rich soy proteins that gently melt away makeup and grime. Although it's a beauty editor sin to say any skincare product is truly universal, I will say that I've recommended it to sensitive, acne-prone, and combination skinned people, and they all got hooked.