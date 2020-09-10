12 Anti-Aging Products That Provide Instant Results
These derm-recommended products will take off years in a matter of minutes.
When it comes to anti-aging, experts have long stressed the importance of preventative practices and products to help minimize signs of aging and avoid (or at least delay) going under the needle for costly enhancements later on. The good news for those looking to turn back the clock in the present is that more and more brands are tapping into potent ingredients and progressive technologies to develop corrective, non-invasive formulas that smooth, brighten, and hydrate in real time, right at home. From venom-infused eye creams (yes, you read that correctly) to wrinkle-filling serums (and all the plumping lip glosses, creams, and masks along the way), read on for a range of top-rated and expert-approved solutions for ridiculously quick results.
The hero ingredient in this eye cream from Eighth Day is dipeptide diaminobutyroyl benzylamide diacetate (or DDBD), a fancy name for an active that mimics a peptide found in snake venom to freeze up your undereye muscles. Reviewers have also been “shocked by the effectiveness” and “wowed” by its wrinkle-reducing, dark circle-improving capabilities as soon as you apply.
Kate Somerville has garnered a cult following among beauty enthusiasts and celebrities (including Meghan Markle) for over-the-counter skincare products that deliver spa-grade results. This hyaluronic acid-packed, moisturizer-serum has over 16,000 likes from Sephora customers who hail its ability to plump and hydrate in as little as 30 minutes and continue to reduce the appearance of wrinkles over time.
Blair Murphy-Rose, MD, FAAD, a board-certified dermatologist in New York, relies on this replenishing treatment as a quick fix for mature skin in need of moisture. “Dry, flaky skin immediately appears smoother and more hydrated upon application. Use until skin is repaired, then continue to apply (for dry skin) or revert back to your everyday moisturizer of choice,” she says. “I also recommend this product to patients starting a retinoid cream as a way to manage skin irritation commonly associated with the adjustment period.”
Recommended for all skin types, these glow-getting pads from Dr. Dennis Gross are saturated with three acids—glycolic, salicylic and lactic—for a potent at-home anti-aging peel. Reviewers (it has over 68,000 likes) hail the “miracle workers” for their ability to smooth and revive uneven, lackluster skin in record time.
SkinBetter’s award-winning eye cream is developed with a patented delivery technology for expedited results. “With a combination of peptides, antioxidants, glycerin, niacinamide, and caffeine, it can be applied to the delicate eyelid skin twice daily to add hydration and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, as well as hyperpigmentation and redness,” says Shari Marchbein, MD, FAAD, a board-certified dermatologist in New York.
Plump and prime with this beloved ‘filler’ from Dior’s Capture Youth collection. The lightweight, antioxidant-rich serum instantly provides a smooth, firm canvas for makeup (though many fans say you won’t need it), tackles dullness, and helps delay signs of aging to come.
Formulated with hyaluronic acid, plant-EGF, plant stem cells, and floret DNA, these non-invasive masks from STARSKIN mirror the effects of professional microneedling. Just apply (the brand recommends two to three times per month), leave on skin for 20 minutes, and remove to reveal a radiant glow. You can also leave the remaining serum on throughout the night for enhanced results.
The ideal sunscreen: a tinted SPF that repairs while it protects. “This formula reduces the appearance of blemishes and fine lines immediately after application. In addition to its anti-aging protective benefits, patients love its lightweight consistency and how easily it blends into the skin,” says Jeannette Graf, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in New York.
This clean, lightweight formula from Beautycounter contains a special blend of oils, including omega-rich argan oil, designed to nourish, hydrate, and firm. Over 1,100 reviewers give it five stars for its immediate ability to soothe and plump skin—including the neck—without leaving behind any sticky residue.
Perk up in a pinch, thanks to Shiseido’s award-winning, retinol-infused eye masks. The non-slip patches are known to deescalate puffiness and brighten in under 15 minutes (with continued use, some reviewers saw crow’s feet drastically improve and even completely disappear).
StriVectin’s products (you’ve likely heard of the brand’s oft-hailed neck cream) are typically designed to do some heavy lifting, which is why we were intrigued to learn of this new ‘powerlift’ mask that promises to tighten and elevate skin stat. Developed with hyaluronic acid and a special silk lifting matrix technology, just apply to the face and jawline, leave on for 10 minutes, rinse and revel in the results (they’ll continue to improve over time).
Like a lip gloss and skincare in one, this plumping serum from BeautyBio features hyaluronic acid filling spheres and natural collagen for creating the appearance of a fuller pout without having to endure any injections. Believers (the product has close to 10,000 likes) have also hailed the product’s foolproof applicator and hydrating capabilities.