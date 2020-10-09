Amazon Shoppers Say This Anti-Aging Retinol Moisturizer ‘Goes on Like Satin’

“I got a sample of this bad boy and was pretty pleased with how it felt and *didn't smell* so I got the full size,” another reviewer shared. “ It lasted over two months—which is pretty good for a moisturizer you’re using twice a day on your face, neck, and shoulders/chest. I was really pleased that there was just about no fragrance to it, just a clean cream smell. It is light and absorbs quickly and leaves your skin really comfortable and not oily! This didn’t break me out at all which is saying a lot since I can’t look at a new moisturizer without my face breaking out.”