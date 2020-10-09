Amazon Shoppers Say This Anti-Aging Retinol Moisturizer ‘Goes on Like Satin’

Finding a good moisturizer is one of the trickiest of all the skincare product searches: Some leave your face feeling oily, some don’t lock in hydration for long, and some tout a list of benefits without showing actual results. But even the most low-maintenance of skincare routines calls for a moisturizer, so we do our best to find the one.
And as it turns out, Amazon shoppers may have already done the legwork for us by pointing in the direction of Belei’s Retinol Vitamin A Refining Moisturizer. The comparably affordable pick is marked down further to $35 right now ahead of Amazon Prime Day—and you can save even more when it’s bundled with other Belei skincare favorites, like the Micellar Facial Cleansing Wipes or Charcoal Balancing Mask.
This popular retinol-based moisturizer has become a hit with Amazon shoppers thanks to its anti-aging and hydrating properties. The refining formula is rich in botanical complexes, which work to soothe skin while restorative squalane and hyaluronic acid smooth out fine lines and wrinkles. Even reviewers who’ve stayed away from retinol products in the past have found themselves won over by the hydrating power-packed moisturizer that “feels like silk” when you apply it.
“I used to be afraid of retinol products, but this one is surprisingly gentle and effective,” said one shopper. “I only use it two or three times a week before bed and I can feel the difference in my skin when I wake up. It's helped even out my complexion and firm up the lines around my eyes. My skin is noticeably smoother, and I've gotten several compliments on my skin since I began using it. I highly recommend incorporating this into your routine.”
To get the most out of the moisturizer, the brand suggests using your fingertips to apply a thin layer in an upward motion, starting at the base of your neck or chin, after cleansing your skin. What’s more, the anti-aging formula is suitable for all skin types and free of parabens, fragrances, sulfates, and phthalates so you can feel just as good about using it as you do the results.
“I got a sample of this bad boy and was pretty pleased with how it felt and *didn't smell* so I got the full size,” another reviewer shared. “ It lasted over two months—which is pretty good for a moisturizer you’re using twice a day on your face, neck, and shoulders/chest. I was really pleased that there was just about no fragrance to it, just a clean cream smell. It is light and absorbs quickly and leaves your skin really comfortable and not oily! This didn’t break me out at all which is saying a lot since I can’t look at a new moisturizer without my face breaking out.”
If you’re ready to end the search for the right moisturizer, head to Amazon to snag this anti-aging formula that has Amazon shoppers ditching their pricier products for good.
