I Tried the Anti-Aging Eye Gel That Sold Out 48 Hours After Launching on Amazon

A good eye cream can be hard to find. Some feel oily, some leave residue on your pillowcase, and some don’t actually reveal any results. Trust me, as a stomach-sleeper prone to morning puffiness, I’ve tried countless eye serums from a variety of brands. What you really want is a product that’s lightweight, fast-absorbing, and effective. And for many Amazon shoppers, this trifecta comes in the form of Wake’s Eye Gel.
Wake, a U.K.-based skincare brand, recently launched its popular eye serum on Amazon, and it sold out almost instantly—48 hours, to be exact. However, the popular product is back in stock, and after trying it for myself, I can confirm it lives up to the hype.
The gel contains key ingredients like glycerin, hydrolyzed collagen, and witch hazel to moisturize skin and reduce the appearance of dark undereye circles and puffiness. It also includes plant extracts such as aloe vera, elderflower, and cucumber for a fresh, soothing sensation. Plus, it’s safe to use on other areas of the skin in addition to the delicate areas around your eyes. You can apply it to your cheeks, forehead, and around your mouth for an all-over smoothing effect.
It comes in an easy-to-use pump bottle that’s made of glass, making it more eco-friendly than other skincare products that typically come in plastic containers. The odorless formula feels cool and lightweight when applied to the skin, and it absorbs quickly without leaving behind any greasy residue. When I put it on before bed, my eyes look noticeably brighter and plumper the next morning.
The eye serum already had hundreds of five-star reviews on Wake’s website prior to launching on Amazon, so it’s no surprise that it has rapidly gained notoriety there, too. It now has nearly 3,000 customer ratings on Amazon and a growing number of five-star reviews. Many say it visibly lightens dark undereye circles, feels refreshing to the touch, and diminishes puffiness. Some even recommend storing it in the fridge for an added cooling effect.
If you’re looking for a new anti-aging product to add to your nightly lineup, check out Wake’s Eye Gel on Amazon while it’s still in stock.
To buy: $21; amazon.com.
