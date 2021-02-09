Thousands of Amazon Reviewers Say This Vitamin C Facial Cleanser Is the Secret to Radiant Skin

It's no secret: Vitamin C is one of the most prominent multi-tasking ingredients in the skincare world, with supremely nourishing properties that target all types of facial worries — from dark spots and dullness to fine lines and wrinkles.
Applying a serum fortified with the ingredient may be the most common way to give your skin a surge of its superpowers, but it's certainly not the only one. If you're looking to lessen the layers in your already lengthy multi-step routine, consider opting for a vitamin C cleanser that contains the same collagen-boosting, brightening benefits in a non-greasy wash-away form. The potent and popular InstaNatural Vitamin C Facial Cleanser is an affordable skincare star on Amazon, ranking number two as a best-seller in the facial cleansing gel category. In fact, it's backed by 9,000 perfect reviews from shoppers who claim this cleanser is "the real deal," confidently calling it the "best facial cleanser on the market."
To buy: $20; amazon.com.
Just a pump or two helps clear and unclog pores, ridding your skin of dirt, oil, makeup, and debris to reveal a smoother surface. In addition to vitamin C, natural antioxidants like aloe vera and green tea help fight visible signs of aging while leaving the skin looking radiant and blemish-free. Other key ingredients like coconut water and sugar cane extract offer their nourishing and hydrating properties to give parched winter skin a supplemental source of moisture.
At just $20 a bottle, the cleanser's rejuvenating formula gives glow-seekers with all sorts of skin types and concerns something to rave about. One moisture-seeking reviewer called it, "The best facial cleanser that I've ever tried," raving about its effectiveness on dryer skin. "It's truly incredible and leaves my skin more moisturized than other available products! It cleans, and at the same time, it does not dry up my skin."
"This cleanser is gentle yet powerful!," said a pleased acne-prone reviewer who loves it so much, she orders bottle after bottle through a recurring subscription. "The vitamins and aloe make [my] skin feel hydrated after washing. It deep-cleanses my pores without drying out or stripping my face of natural oils."
One former acne-sufferer even credits it for clearing up years of scarring, "I grew up with extremely bad acne, including blackheads and scarring that I thought would never go away," she said. "I've been using this specific product for over a year and am amazed by how clear it's made my face."No matter your unique need, InstaNatural's nourishing cleanser makes it easy to add all of the benefits of vitamin C to your existing skincare routine, without an added step or slick layer. Purchase it on Amazon for just $20.