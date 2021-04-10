This $17 Anti-Aging Serum Is ‘Liquid Gold’ for Deep Wrinkles, Severe Redness, and Puckered Stretch Marks

Others write that the over-the-counter serum is potent enough to take on previously unmoveable challenges. "I'm 43, and have a very defined 'What the actual hell?' wrinkle by my eyebrow—truly, that annoyed eyebrow has the most muscle definition anywhere on my body," one relatable person explains. They noticed a "marked improvement" on the wrinkle within a week of using CeraVe's retinol, but what most impressed them was the effect on "deep, puckery, purple," 26-year-old stretch marks. "Using this cream on them has made such a difference, I'm kicking myself for not getting before and after pictures. The stretch marks are still there, but they are so much lighter and the skin texture is so improved."