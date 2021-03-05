Shoppers Call This Eye Cream 'Magic' for Fine Lines

Of all the essential skincare products out there, the only thing that can unseat sunscreen is a deeply effective eye cream. Yet there are so many that finding one is like searching blindfolded for a needle in a haystack, hoping to prick your finger on a treatment able to gently iron out fine lines and make dark circles recede. It's a tall order, but according to shoppers, one sustainable, cruelty-free beauty brand has created a "pot of gold" that does just that.
Unlike other brands that rely on literal gold for under eye brightening, Biossance's Squalane + Marine Algae Eye Cream draws on its namesake hydrating squalane and a marine algae peptide complex to fade fine lines and circles within days. It's garnered over 400 five-star reviews on the brand's website, where 60-year-olds write that it tones down puffiness and crow's feet, and the improvements are "drastic" enough to be "magic."
In a review titled "where have you been all my life," a shopper writes "this is hands down the best eye cream I have ever used." After months of researching and trying different options, a fellow enthusiast says they could immediately see and feel a difference in their stubbornly resistant lines and shadows. Within a couple of uses, their crow's feet disappeared.
It's exceedingly rare to find a product that not only does heavy lifting, but doesn't make you wait months for results. Yet more shoppers agree the "exceptional" eye cream "instantly" lifts and smoothes their skin. "I'm floored. Very rarely do I find an eye cream that lives up to its promises. It has definitely minimized my fine lines and crow's feet dramatically."
Another shopper in their 40s writes that after ordering Biossance's starter kit, they've seen the eye cream "effectively erasing years" within a week. "[I] had no idea my skin could have a youthful breakthrough after so many years," they continue, describing their under eyes' diminished puffiness and vanishing dark circles. "Skin is smooth, soft, firm, resilient. Fine lines are less visible. Feeling like I'm in my 20s again."
On that note, a shopper in the 55+ bracket writes: "It smooths the eye area and brightens at the same time to provide the youthful eyes of my 30s. I could not be more pleased. A must-have for the young for maintenance and a defense for the wiser women." Best of all, where squalane once came from shark livers, Biossance's ethically and sustainably sourced sugarcane-derived version saves 2 million sharks each year, by the brand's count. A score for wise women, indeed.