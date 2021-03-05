Shoppers Call This Eye Cream 'Magic' for Fine Lines

Of all the essential skincare products out there, the only thing that can unseat sunscreen is a deeply effective eye cream. Yet there are so many that finding one is like searching blindfolded for a needle in a haystack, hoping to prick your finger on a treatment able to gently iron out fine lines and make dark circles recede. It's a tall order, but according to shoppers, one sustainable, cruelty-free beauty brand has created a "pot of gold" that does just that.