Shoppers Call This Eye Cream the 'Best of the Best' for Wrinkles, Fine Lines, and Puffiness
As someone whose allergies are less seasonal than a life-long constant, I came to terms early on with puffy eyes. And while I now accept them as part of my being, according to shoppers, one French eye cream is incredibly adept at toning down puffiness while firming wrinkles and filling fine lines. A tall order, but then again, Avène skincare is top-of-the-line.
I'm a skeptic when it comes to face mists, but as Real Simple's editors attest, the brand's thermal spring water spray is a rarity that completely eliminates dry patches. The same ingredient is at work in the PhysioLift eye cream, combined with retinol, plumping hyaluronic acid, and algae-derived filling agents that the brand says visibly lift skin.
Effusive reviews back up the claim: "The best of the best. The only eye cream that truly works," writes one person. "For wrinkles, fine lines, and puffiness, this works like nothing else." Others say that the formula diminishes allergy-induced darkness (I'm listening), and smoother skin emerges within just a few uses. Those with eczema, too, say the non-irritating, lightweight formula adds moisture without stress.
To buy: $46; aveneusa.com.
"Love this product! My eye area instantly looks firmer, and lines are reduced," says a reviewer, and another adds that the cream makes their eyes look more awake and refreshed after restless nights. After a few years of use, one more person writes that the skin around their eyes looks gorgeous—a marked change from their former wrinkles and puffy skin. And because the cream is so lightweight, it sinks in ASAP so you can apply concealer and move on.
"I'm 37, and [have] started losing elasticity on my eyelids," writes a shopper. "This has helped tighten and brighten." Another person, who describes themselves as "very expressive," says that after trying "literally every single eye cream in existence," the PhysioLift is their favorite for smoothing and moisturizing smile lines.
Most anti-aging products call for a few months of devoted use before you see effects, but reviewers say that within three weeks of using the eye cream, they saw their crow's feet and dark spots disappear. Within a month, a different person noticed their sagging eyelid skin start to firm. And as a last person writes, it's given them "eyes [that] look younger, less puffiness, and noticeably improved dark circles."
No wonder multiple people say they'll never stop using it. Try Avène's PhysioLift eye cream for $46.