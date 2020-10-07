10 Anti-Aging Myths You Need to Stop Believing

If your weather app is forecasting cloudy skies ahead (or you’re just planning to spend the day indoors), you may be tempted to skip the sunscreen. But it’s not smart to skimp on the SPF; according to Hadley King, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in New York City, you are constantly being bombarded by the stressors of sunlight. “There are two types of UV light: UVA and UVB,” she says. “UVA rays are generally linked to the aging of skin cells and tend to be the cause of wrinkles, sun spots, and other signs of sun damage. UVB rays are the principal cause of sunburn, directly damage DNA in skin cells, and are linked to most skin cancers. The glass typically used in the car, home, and office windows is designed to block most UVB rays, but does not offer protection from all UVA rays, so your skin is still susceptible to aging.”