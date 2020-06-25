Customers Are Calling This $20 Anti-Aging Set ‘the Best Skincare Line on the Market’

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

There’s a common misconception that effective skincare comes with a debilitating price tag—especially when it comes to anti-aging products. Sure, celebrity-approved elixirs and dermatologist-loved procedures may prove successful, but fortunately, there are more affordable alternatives out there. The Tree of Life Serum Set from Amazon is only $20, but it includes three anti-aging formulas and has over 4,500 near-perfect reviews.

While the set may skimp on cost, it doesn’t skimp on its formulas. The anti-aging trio includes a brightening vitamin C serum, a hydrating hyaluronic acid serum, and a wrinkle-fighting retinol serum. Made with a mix of organic, natural, and clinical-grade ingredients, each product works in unison to give you glowing, smooth, blemish-free skin for less than $7 per bottle.

The brightening vitamin C serum is an antioxidant-rich formula that combats free radicals, which are responsible for aging your complexion. It’s also a natural brightening agent, and one happy customer noted that her “dark spots have faded by at least 90 percent” after using the serum.

The hyaluronic acid hydrates, nourishes, and plumps the skin, making fine lines less noticeable. It also helps to reduce inflammation so that the skin appears smoother and less blotchy.

Finally, the powerhouse retinol serum helps to combat wrinkles, dark spots, and fine lines. The clinical-strength formula is made of 72 percent retinol, and one customer notes she’s seen a noticeable reduction in her “fine lines and pore size” since using the serum.

While the price and products are certainly impressive, the effusive praise of the Tree of Life Anti-Aging Serum Set is what really bumps this line to holy-grail status—especially the reviews about how quickly these serums seem to achieve results. As one shocked shopper wrote, “OMG! I have never had softer, clearer, smoother skin and I’ve only been using these serums for a week. My skin looks better this week than it has since my teens.”

Another thrilled customer said, “I’m so happy with this product! Vitamin C, Hyaluronic Acid, and Retinol are the perfect combination for skin health. For $20 my skin is looking the best it has in my life. The retinol helps with my acne, the vitamin C brightens and evens my skin tone, and the hyaluronic acid calms my inflammation and moisturizes. Seriously everything you need in one kit for so cheap!”

Shop the $20 serum set now and write your own rave review later.

