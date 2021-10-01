Amazon Shoppers Say This Pumpkin Mask Made Their Skin Glow After One Use, and It's on Sale
Fall is here! So that means everything from your wardrobe to your kitchen cabinet gets a seasonal upgrade—including your skincare routine. When it comes to fall skincare, you'll want to keep a few things in mind as the weather becomes cooler and drier.
"In general, the skin tends to get more dry in the fall, but we also face blemishes and discoloration as a result of summer sun damage," says Marisa Garshick, MD, a New York City-based dermatologist. But not to fear—pumpkin, everyone's favorite fall ingredient, not only tastes delicious in pies and breads, but also has some pretty great benefits for your complexion. "Pumpkin contains ingredients that can help to eliminate dead skin cells, and it is also rich in antioxidants that can repair skin and defend it against free-radical damage," says Dr. Garshick.
Packed with vitamins A and C, pumpkin-based skincare products are known to brighten skin and minimize acne scars. So it's no surprise Amazon shoppers and dermatologists alike are raving about the Andalou Naturals Pumpkin Honey Glycolic Mask—which happens to be 30 percent off right now, bringing its price down to $12.
In addition to brightening pumpkin, the Andalou Naturals mask contains glycolic acid, which gently exfoliates the skin, removes impurities, and smooths out fine lines. The result? A radiant complexion all fall (and winter, spring, and summer) long. "This mask is a great option to help improve overall skin tone and texture and eliminate any of the dry, dead skin cells," Dr. Garshick says.
Made without sulfates, GMOs, petrochemicals, phthalates, parabens, and synthetic fragrances, colors, and preservatives, this is a natural product you can trust, according to Amazon shoppers. In fact, the pumpkin-based face mask has more than 3,000 five-star ratings on Amazon.
"After just one use I was told my skin was glowing the next day," one wrote in their review, while another person added that this affordable mask is a "real accurate dupe for a more expensive high end pumpkin enzyme mask."
For just $12, you can reap all the skincare benefits of pumpkin—as long as this sale lasts. Add the Andalou Naturals Pumpkin Honey Glycolic Mask to your cart before this sale ends (and before the leaves turn brown!).