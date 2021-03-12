This Therapeutic Eye Mask Is a Must-Have for Tired Eyes After Daylight Saving

Can you believe it's already time for the clocks to spring forward again? At this time last year, we never would've thought that the world would be in the state it's in today, and exhaustion is at an all-time high for everyone. And with Daylight Saving Time approaching this upcoming weekend, puffy, tired eyes are even more of a concern. Thankfully, the affordable PerfeCore Eye Mask is here to help soothe your eyes with compression, and both cooling and heating power.
The extra hour of sunlight—which we probably all need—won't make up for that lost hour of sleep. So think of this eye mask as a super quick fix for that visible lack of rest. All you have to do is store it in your freezer or fridge for a bit and then use it the same way you'd use an ice pack on your body. Because the mask fits more than just the area surrounding your eyes, it's also been said to help treat migraines, sinus pain, muscle and joint swelling, and even TMJ.
The PerfeCore Eye Mask comes with a protective sleeve so that you don't apply the refrigerated or frozen face-covering directly onto your skin. It can easily be wrapped around your head and is adjustable for a comfortable and relaxing fit. The mask also has slits for your eyes so you can still see while you're wearing it, meaning you're not limited to putting it on while you're lying down or going to bed. The gel beads contour to the shape of your face, so you get equal amount of compression all around. And both the beads and fabric are non-toxic, latex-free, and BPA-free for you and your skin's safety.
While cooling compression is best for treating inflammation such as puffy eyes, you also have the option to use this as a heated mask as well. For that option, users are instructed to throw it in the microwave for about 30 seconds and then apply it to the preferred area for some relief. Heated therapy is suggested for symptoms like dry eyes, restlessness, and anxiety.
Apart from soothing a variety of conditions, the mask is very relaxing—some customers even call it "refreshing." If you've been feeling fatigued and have visible signs of it on your face, use this mask to help make you appear more awake and alert. Just because everyone is losing an hour of sleep, doesn't mean anyone needs to notice.