This Therapeutic Eye Mask Is a Must-Have for Tired Eyes After Daylight Saving

The PerfeCore Eye Mask comes with a protective sleeve so that you don't apply the refrigerated or frozen face-covering directly onto your skin. It can easily be wrapped around your head and is adjustable for a comfortable and relaxing fit. The mask also has slits for your eyes so you can still see while you're wearing it, meaning you're not limited to putting it on while you're lying down or going to bed. The gel beads contour to the shape of your face, so you get equal amount of compression all around. And both the beads and fabric are non-toxic, latex-free, and BPA-free for you and your skin's safety.