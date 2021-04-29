These 75-Cent Washcloths Transformed My Skin

I didn't know exactly what to expect from Amazon Basics' line of cotton terry cloth washcloths, but I (and the 22,000+ other Amazon shoppers who rated them five stars) have been immensely happy with the purchase. The material is thin but soft, super absorbent, and fast-drying, and even when I drop my laundry off for wash and fold, the washcloths are so durable they come back feeling like new. They're available in plain white, gray, ice blue, seafoam green, petal pink, and lavender, all of which hardly fade.