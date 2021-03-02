Amazon Shoppers Say This Anti-Aging Body Lotion Has ‘Taken Their Skin Back 10 Years’

Many anti-aging creams on the market are specialized to target your face, neck, chest, or hands. That can make creating a comprehensive anti-aging skincare routine for every part of your body both time-consuming and expensive. Luckily, Amazon shoppers are raving about a nourishing body lotion that can be used all the way from your head to your toes for fresher, younger-looking skin.
The Alpha Skin Care Renewal Body Lotion is designed to tackle a wide range of skincare concerns, including dryness, fine lines, wrinkles, age spots, and crepey texture. You can lather the lotion on problem areas like your neck or all over your skin, and it's gentle enough to be used as a facial cream, too.
Reviewers are amazed by the results, with one shopper stating, "This amazing lotion is a time machine in a bottle… it has taken my skin back 10 years in just three months." Another added that the lotion "keeps my skin looking as young and smooth as a baby's bottom," and a third reviewer suggested "any woman over 50 needs this miracle product."
To buy: $18; amazon.com.
The Alpha Skin Care lotion contains 12 percent alpha-hydroxy acids (AHAs) that gently remove dead skin cells to reveal a smoother, more radiant complexion. Derived from sugar cane, AHAs are powerful exfoliators that are proven to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles over time, so they're key to the formula's success. In addition to AHAs, the fragrance-free lotion also includes vitamin E for nourishing and moisturizing benefits. Its consistency is thick and rich, per reviewers, but still goes on smoothly.
"I have been distressed at the increasingly crepey appearance of my middle-aged skin," a reviewer said. "With summer coming, I was sure I could never wear shorts again. This lotion made a HUGE difference in my skin's dryness, scaliness, and crepey texture. HUGE."
People struggling with dry, irritated hands from frequent handwashing during the coronavirus pandemic also swear by the best-selling cream. "I bought this lotion back in April 2020, when I was making anywhere from 40 to 80 masks a day and washing my hands so much, they were cracking and bleeding," a reviewer explained. "After applying this lotion one night, my hands looked back to normal the next morning. It was like a miracle."
Shop the Alpha Skin Care Renewal Body Lotion on Amazon today. At $18, the lotion is super affordable—and just think of all the money you'll save on hand, neck, chest, and face creams.