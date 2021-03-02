Amazon Shoppers Say This Anti-Aging Body Lotion Has ‘Taken Their Skin Back 10 Years’

The Alpha Skin Care lotion contains 12 percent alpha-hydroxy acids (AHAs) that gently remove dead skin cells to reveal a smoother, more radiant complexion. Derived from sugar cane, AHAs are powerful exfoliators that are proven to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles over time, so they're key to the formula's success. In addition to AHAs, the fragrance-free lotion also includes vitamin E for nourishing and moisturizing benefits. Its consistency is thick and rich, per reviewers, but still goes on smoothly.